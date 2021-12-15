Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 15, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Empowering Culpeper is a program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. For details, email empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.

Culpeper accounting firm changes name, locationEffective Dec. 13, the Culpeper accounting firm of Nicholas, Jones & Co. PLC announces a change in name and office location.

The Jones Group CPAs & Consultants, PLC has moved to 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite B. TheJonesGroup.cpa will continue to operate as it has for past years in the town of Culpeper, according to a business release, with the same phone number and the same qualified staff.

The firm offers services in accounting, auditing, business and individual taxes, estate and financial planning, bookkeeping and payroll services. David M. Jones, Richard G. Colvin & Mariam K. Virag and the Jones Group look forward to seeing and working with clients in the new location.

Shenandoah park seeks Artist-in-ResidenceResidents who enjoy getting creative in the great outdoors are encouraged to apply to be the 2022 Artist-in-Residence at Shenandoah National Park.