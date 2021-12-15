Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 15, 2021

Wreaths Across America Saturday at Culpeper National CemeteryVolunteers will place wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers starting at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at Culpeper National Cemetery as part of the annual Wreaths Across America event.
Cemetery visitors’ simple act of saying the name of each veteran aloud honors their and their family’s sacrifice, the group says.
Nearly 6,900 wreaths have been sponsored this year in Culpeper National Cemetery, which is near downtown at 305 U.S. Ave.
See wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/24156/overview to volunteer or donate.
Empowering Culpeper food distributionEmpowering Culpeper, a volunteer-led food distribution program, will give away food from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive.
COVID-19 safety precautions remain in place. Volunteers and individuals attending the event are asked to wear masks. Distancing measures will be practiced. Anyone feeling sick is asked to stay home.
Individuals may enter the church upon arrival, where they will be given a number. Their number will be called once their food box is ready for pickup.
Empowering Culpeper is a program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. For details, email empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Culpeper accounting firm changes name, locationEffective Dec. 13, the Culpeper accounting firm of Nicholas, Jones & Co. PLC announces a change in name and office location.
The Jones Group CPAs & Consultants, PLC has moved to 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite B. TheJonesGroup.cpa will continue to operate as it has for past years in the town of Culpeper, according to a business release, with the same phone number and the same qualified staff.
The firm offers services in accounting, auditing, business and individual taxes, estate and financial planning, bookkeeping and payroll services. David M. Jones, Richard G. Colvin & Mariam K. Virag and the Jones Group look forward to seeing and working with clients in the new location.
Shenandoah park seeks Artist-in-ResidenceResidents who enjoy getting creative in the great outdoors are encouraged to apply to be the 2022 Artist-in-Residence at Shenandoah National Park.
The program offers professional artists focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of this astounding landscape. It also allows artists the opportunity to share their work through educational programs and exhibits, according to a park release. Shenandoah National Park Trust supports the program with a generous grant.
The Artist-in-Residence session offers three weeks of time to pursue an artistic discipline. It also provides the artist with furnished lodging. The selected artist is required to present several public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting the artist’s experience.
Artist-in-Residence exists at numerous National Park Service sites, inspiring artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore a park, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.
Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply at callforentry.org by Jan. 31, 2022. Call 540/999-3500, ext. 3181, for details.