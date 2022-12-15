Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 15, 2022

Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National

Culpeper National Cemetery will join burial sites worldwide this weekend in laying Christmas wreaths at the graves of those buried within their hallowed grounds. Wreaths Across America will take place starting at noon this Saturday, Dec. 17 in the old section at Culpeper National Cemetery on U.S. Avenue, off of South East Street in Downtown Culpeper.

Ceremonies will be starting at the same time in more than 1,500 locations around the world. Wreath placement will begin immediately following the ceremony.

Those who have family resting at Culpeper National Cemetery and have sponsored a wreath will be asked to come forward first and have a few moments to be able to get their wreath and go lay their wreaths before the general public is invited. Only one wreath per person to insure everyone has an opportunity to participate.

Culpeper National Cemetery has very little parking. No parking will be available on site except for those that have special needs and handicap. There is parking within a few blocks of Culpeper National Cemetery. Carpooling is encouraged. Attendees should consider parking in town and walking to the cemetery.

Culpeper National Cemetery has nearly 12,000 heroes at rest, and nearly 7,000 wreaths that were sponsored will be placed. This year’s cut off to sponsor a wreath for $15/each was Nov. 29.

Attendees are encouraged to still sponsor a wreath for their loved ones to help have full coverage for 2023. Wreath sponsors need to be present Dec. 17 to ensure it is laid on their loved ones resting place. wreathsacrossamerica.org/VA0638

Youth swim lessons at Powell Wellness

Registration is now open for children’s group swim lessons in the indoor warm-water pool at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper.

Lesson sessions begin in early January (registration deadline 1/4) and late February (registration deadline 2/22). Classes include Parent & Child (ages 6 months-3 years), Preschool Aquatics (ages 3-5), and Learn to Swim (ages 6-13 years).

Taught by certified water safety instructors, classes focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness. See powellwellnesscenter.org/register-for-swim-lessons/ or stop by the center located at 1005 Golf Dr. Contact aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org

A Christmas Carol radio play at Rixey Manor

The StageWorks production of A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 17th and 7 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Rixey Manor in Culpeper County. Tickets are now on sale.

A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “Bah Humbug!” A handful of actors play dozens of characters as this beloved story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. our.show/windmore/christmas-carol

USDOT approves $97.6 million for I-81

The U.S. Department of Transportation this week announced its Build America Bureau has provided two low-interest loans totaling $97.6 million to the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board, the governing body VDOT, for improvements to I-81.

The Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act and Rural Projects Initiative loans will enable VDOT to finance and expedite part of its $2.7 billion I-81 Capital Improvement Program. The rural project extends the acceleration/deceleration and merge/diverge areas making entering and exiting the highway safer and more functional at various access points along I-81, according to US DOT. It will also make a number of improvements to the interstate in Roanoke County, including adding lanes and replacing bridges.

Santa on fire engine visiting eastern Orange

The Jolly Old Elf will be riding Engine 29 of Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue this weekend to visit neighbors in eastern Orange County.

Santa has partnered with local volunteers to visit the various residents, and businesses, located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas starting at 5 p.m. daily on Friday, Dec. 16, Saturday and Sunday.

“Because of his busy schedule and to keep all our friends in the community safe, Santa will be unable to stop and take pictures,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci. “Don’t worry though, Santa and our team of dedicated volunteers have developed a route that will allow for the most efficient way to pass by and give you a big, jolly hello!”

Friday’s procession will be from the front gate at Lake of the Woods to Confederate Drive on the marina side of the lake, then to along Route 3 to the Sheetz, Food Lion and ending at the Walmart parking lot.

Saturday’s procession will be from Confederate Circle to the Front Gate on the golf course side then along Route 3 to Sheetz, Food Lion and ending at the Walmart parking lot.

Sunday’s process will start with a trip around Lakeview Parkway then to Rapidan Drive, Wilderness Shores, and Somerset subdivisions, then along Route 3 to Sheetz, Food Lion and ending at the Walmart parking lot. Follow Santa virtually each night at lowfr29.com