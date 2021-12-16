 Skip to main content
Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 16, 2021
Community briefs

Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 16, 2021

CIT

Culpeper Police Officer Vallejos (left) recently completed Crisis Intervention Team training, a week-long course that teaches officers how to recognize and respond to a person experiencing a mental health crisis. This includes an overview of mental illnesses and how they might present, building effective communication with a person in crisis, and local resources available to people in need. Officers practice what they learn with scenarios based on real-life calls. At right is K9 Master Police Officer D. Cole, a CIT trainer.

 CULPEPER POLICE

Community Christmas dinner in Jeffersonton

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a free Community Christmas Dinner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd in Culpeper County.

A Christmas Sing-along led by one of their members will follow dinner. No cost to attend. Anyone is invited. Come on out and meet neighbors and have an enjoyable evening. RSVP tascfishingcamps@gmail.com or 540/937-5119.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. New members of all ages are always welcome. JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Performing Arts Winter Spectacular

This special seasonal concert will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, Dec. 16 in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School.

Wreaths to be placed Saturday at state’s three veteran cemeteries

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events this Saturday, Dec. 18 at the three state veterans cemeteries.

As part of nationwide Wreaths Across America, ceremonies will occur at noon at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia; at 1 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and at 9 a.m. in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

“We are pleased that we can again open our state cemeteries to the public this year and hope everyone will visit the cemeteries over the holidays to honor and pay respects to our veterans – many of whom may be family members and friends,” said Michael Henshaw, VDVS Director of Cemetery Services, in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the dedication and hard work of the wreath committee volunteers who raise funds and adorn each grave with a holiday wreath.”

Uncovering the Lives of Invisible Founders

Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society will host its final online program of the year at 5 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 17.

Author, speaker and public historian Lynn Rainville will speak about how literal and metaphorical excavations at Sweet Briar College reveal how African American labor enabled the transformation of Sweet Briar Plantation into a private women’s college in 1906. She will reveal the invisible founders of a college founded by and for white women.

Despite being built and maintained by African American families, the college did not integrate its student body for 60 years after it opened. This illustrated lecture restores African American narratives to their deserved and central place in the story of a single institution—one that serves as a microcosm of the American South. Register at the Historical Society’s Facebook page. albemarlehistory.org.

Special Holiday Market take two

Belmont Farm Distillery and Seek Lavender are partnering for an awesome holiday shopping experience 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 13490 Cedar Run Rd. in Culpeper.

Breakfast With Santa

The EVOLVE Center is hosting a Breakfast With Santa 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec. 18 at the new SEE Recovery Center, 701 U.S. Ave. in downtown Culpeper.

Enjoy eggs and bacon or sausage and unlimited pancakes and waffles. Ages 13 and older are $5 and youth aged 12 and younger eat free with a donation of two nonperishable food items while supplies last.

0 comments

