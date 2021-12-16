Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 16, 2021

As part of nationwide Wreaths Across America, ceremonies will occur at noon at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia; at 1 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and at 9 a.m. in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

“We are pleased that we can again open our state cemeteries to the public this year and hope everyone will visit the cemeteries over the holidays to honor and pay respects to our veterans – many of whom may be family members and friends,” said Michael Henshaw, VDVS Director of Cemetery Services, in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the dedication and hard work of the wreath committee volunteers who raise funds and adorn each grave with a holiday wreath.”

Uncovering the Lives of Invisible Founders

Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society will host its final online program of the year at 5 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 17.