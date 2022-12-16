Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 16, 2022

“White Christmas,” “A Christmas Story” on big screen this weekend

“There’s No Business Like Snow Business” free film series continues this weekend in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

At 7:30 p.m. tonight, it’s “Christmas in Connecticut” (Warner Bros, 1945) on the big screen in the art deco style theater on Mount Pony. Barbara Stanwyck’s Christmas will turn into one big lump of coal unless she can navigate her deception. She writes about the perfect housewife, but now must become one for returning war hero Dennis Morgan. B&W, 101 minutes.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 come see the cult classic, “A Christmas Story” (MGM/UA, 1983). It’s Christmas 1940, the last for America before war takes over the holidays for the next five years. Young Ralphie hopes to get the Christmas present his mother told him was out of the question. Color, 93 minutes.

Return at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night for, “White Christmas” (Paramount, 1954). Two war buddies help out their old commanding officer with a lot of singing and dancing. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye are the buddies, and Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen are a pair of sisters that jump in and help. Spoiler Alert: Bing will sing “White Christmas”… a couple of times. Color, 120 minutes.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is first-come, first-served basis. Wearing face masks is recommended, and patrons must go through an “airport style” security check. No large parcels, purses or backpacks permitted. Firearms not allowed in the facility or on the grounds.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

REC announces Power of Change recipients

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s Power of Change program awarded more than $94,500 in funding to support 24 local nonprofits this fall.

The recipients are:

Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic Orange County, $1,415 for Smile Care to provide dental kits and educational resources for school-age youth.

Friends of the Rappahannock Youth Outdoor Adventures: Diversity & Inclusion in Rappahannock’s Headwaters Project, Culpeper County, $1,500 to serve Head Start and Virginia Preschool nature-based school lessons and outdoor programming.

Salem Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Culpeper County, $2,400 to purchase a thermal imaging camera.

Feeding Greene, Inc., Greene County, $2,500 to provide re-usable bags for food pantry guests.

George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association Inc., Culpeper County, $3,000 for the Being a Citizen project that provides educational information on the role of citizenship.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, Madison County, $5,000 to support the Madison Robotic & Drone Soccer program for youth interested in STEM-related fields.

Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Culpeper County, $10,000 for LIFEPAK 1000 AEDs.

The Power of Change is funded by the generosity of nearly 31,000 REC member-owners who round up their electric bill or donate a set amount each month, or who make a one-time donation. Twice each year, the funds are invested back into the communities the Cooperative serves.

Applications for Spring 2023 funding are now open. myrec.coop/power-change.

Food Distribution Saturday at CUMC

Empowering Culpeper will host its latest food distribution 9-11 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 17 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

CDR Resource Center will provide household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, and other household and personal care items. Culpeper Humane Society is providing dog and cat food.

Holiday USPS shipping deadlines approach

Now is a time for reflecting on the blessings of the year, spreading joy and connecting with loved ones, according to a release from Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Planning to send gifts or cards to your friends or family? Here is information from the U.S. Postal Service for mail deadlines.

To make sure a package reaches its final destination in the lower 48 states before Dec. 25, here are some dates to remember:

USPS Retail Ground Service and First-Class Mail Service: USPS recommends packages be sent by Dec. 17.

Priority Mail Service: It is recommended packages be sent by Dec. 19. Priority Mail Express Service: USPS recommends packages be shipped by Dec. 23.

Winter Farmers Market, carols at the winery

The final Downtown Culpeper Winter Farmers Market of 2022 runs 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec. 17 in the East Davis Street parking lot, featuring live music and 13 favorite vendors in attendance.

Shop homemade jams, sauces, pasta, breads, dog treats, hard ciders, coffee, pies, cookies, eggs, beef, chicken, plants, bath products, candles and more. culpeperdowntown.com.

From 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, head over to Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper for ‘Christmas Carols at the Winery,” with ornament painting, an optional cookie exchange, sing-along Christmas Carols and a special visit from Santa.