Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 17, 2021

The show goes on stage at Lake of the Woods Community Center at 7:30 p.m. nightly Dec. 17-18 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 19. Tickets are now on sale-$20/adults and $18/students.

Christmas looks a little different this year-again. With COVID and masking and social distancing and supply chain interruptions, celebrating the holidays might feel like a challenge. This upbeat program will revive favorite, old-fashioned holiday tunes celebrating religion, family, presents, neighbors and community. Lowplayers.org or 540/972-6385.

He’s making a list, and checking it twice

Santa Claus is coming to town noon to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Jolly Old Elf will be making his rounds driving through downtown Culpeper and various neighborhoods aboard the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department’s Antique Truck with an escort from the Culpeper Police Department. Be sure to wave and say hello.

Live music at Winter Market

A Winter Market runs 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec.18 in the East Davis Street parking lot. Local recording artist Mo Safren will perform 10 to 11:30 a.m.