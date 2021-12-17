Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 17, 2021

Area real estate group names new president
Terrie Owens is the new President of the Greater Piedmont Realtors, the local chapter of the National Association of Realtors, based in Washington, D.C.
Owens is an agent with Long and Foster office in Warrenton. The announcement came during the annual installation event Dec. 10 at Fauquier Springs Country Club, which was highly attended by other Realtors and industry-related businesses, according to an association release.
“I am honored to serve as the GPR President for 2022,” Owens said. “Our Board of Directors is filled with productive and professional leaders positioned to serve their clients and association successfully in 2022.”
Virginia Realtors 2022 President, Denise Ramey with Long and Foster in Charlottesville, administered the oath of office.
Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association of real estate professionals serving the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.
‘We Need a Little Christmas’ at Lake of the Woods
Lake of the Woods Players will present a musical celebration of Christmas and its meanings this weekend at various presentations of “We Need a Little Christmas.”
The show goes on stage at Lake of the Woods Community Center at 7:30 p.m. nightly Dec. 17-18 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 19. Tickets are now on sale-$20/adults and $18/students.
Christmas looks a little different this year-again. With COVID and masking and social distancing and supply chain interruptions, celebrating the holidays might feel like a challenge. This upbeat program will revive favorite, old-fashioned holiday tunes celebrating religion, family, presents, neighbors and community. Lowplayers.org or 540/972-6385.
He’s making a list, and checking it twice
Santa Claus is coming to town noon to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Jolly Old Elf will be making his rounds driving through downtown Culpeper and various neighborhoods aboard the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department’s Antique Truck with an escort from the Culpeper Police Department. Be sure to wave and say hello.
Live music at Winter Market
A Winter Market runs 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec.18 in the East Davis Street parking lot. Local recording artist Mo Safren will perform 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Featured vendors will be C&T Produce, Corvallis Farms LLC, Double L Farm & Apiary, The Good Reverend Kombucha Co., Green Barn Bakery, Jacked Up Foods, Spelled Ink, Sunshine Acres Farm and Three Springs Farm.
CCPS Winter Break starts Saturday
There will be no school for students and staff of Culpeper County Public Schools Dec. 18-31. Happy holidays to all.
Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter
Homeless folks in need of shelter this winter can seek it from Foothills Housing Network, Community Touch and Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services.
The shelter is partnering with them to provide daily meals, supplies and other assistance to those being sheltered in Culpeper and began serving on Nov. 28. Volunteers are needed to help the various churches and civic groups preparing the nightly meals between 4:30 and 7 p.m. from the kitchen at St. Luke’s for the next four months.
Email CulpeperHeatShelter@gmail.com and see carecalendar.org/logon/200420.
Christmas band concert Sunday
Get in the holiday spirit at the Piedmont Community Band Christmas Concert taking place at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 19 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church. Masks required.
Spirit Day at Buffalo Wild Wings
Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Spirit Day runs from 4-9 p.m. today, Dec. 17 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 763 Nalles Mill Rd. in Culpeper.
Christmas dinner option: poultry auction
A poultry and small animal auction will be held at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18 at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, located on U.S. Route 29 south of town. Check-in starts at 6 a.m.