Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 19, 2021

Daniel donates books to 193 Culpeper preschoolersQuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. is pleased to report 193 preschoolers in the six elementary schools in Culpeper County recently received books, Go Bananas! cards, reading rubber duckies and banana-scented bookmarks thanks to the generosity of Joe Daniel, owner of Culpeper Wood Preservers.
Daniel is a true believer in early childhood literacy and supports Racquets for Reading and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, according to a release from QuickStart Tennis of Central Virgina.
Susan Hauman, Special Education Specialist with Culpeper County Public Schools, who coordinates the preschool program, expressed her thanks.
“The students were thrilled to receive them. Thanks again for the generosity and support of early literacy for Culpeper County Public Schools,” she said.
QuickStart Coordinator Lynda Harrill stated the photo of children with the books says it all.
“The excitement is evident even behind the masks. Many of these kids have never owned a book before,” Harrill said. “Creating ‘home libraries’ for kids is such a simple way to promote childhood literacy and help prepare them for academic success.
Adding the Go Bananas! cards and encouraging kids to be physically active is a bonus, she added.
“Our goal is to create happy, healthy, active and literate kids in the communities we serve,” Harrill said.
QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia is an all-volunteer, grassroots Community Tennis Association established in 2009 as a nonprofit to promote, develop and grow QuickStart Tennis in the heart of Virginia for all beginners, especially underserved youth, using the kid-sized QuickStart Tennis format.
Its service area spans Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Fluvanna, Franklin, Greene, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Louisa, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, Nottoway, Orange, Patrick Pittsylvania, Prince Edward, Powhatan and Rappahannock counties and the cities of Charlottesville, Danville and Martinsville, plus under a special arrangement, King George County.
The nonprofit currently serve 213 schools with 99,000 kids, 15 parks & recreation departments, three Boys & Girls Clubs and two YMCAs in 27 counties and three independent cities. It also gotten tennis into PE classes in 37 additional schools with 16,000 students in communities outside our service area, according to the release.
quickstartcentral.org and QCV on Facebook.
See the ‘Wizard of Oz’ for 25 cents on theater’s 90th AnniversaryIn honor of the 90th Anniversary of The Paramount on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, films from every decade of its history will play on the Big Screen throughout the year, at the price of a ticket from 1931—$0.25.
Next up at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 is the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz featuring Hollywood royalty Judy Garland followed at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 with the 1940 romantic comedy, The Philadelphia Story featuring Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and James Stewart.
Tickets for these films are on sale now at theparamount.net or at the Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, one hour before each event and at 434/979-1333.
Culpeper updates public engagement events in early 2022The Culpeper County Planning & Zoning Department has scheduled two additional public engagement events regarding the Comprehensive Plan Update for the beginning of 2022.
An initial session will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Community Building in Lenn Park, 19206 Edwin Way in Stevenburg. The second event will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Rd.
Register at web.culpepercounty.gov/ and check out the new Culpeper County Planning & Zoning Department Facebook page.
Holiday pop-up cookie salePick up locally made sweet treats from Jennifer Harris’ online bakery Bake! from 1 to 4 p.m. today, Dec. 19 at Elevate Culpeper, upstairs at 107b E. Davis St. Her cookies are delicious! @bakerealgoodcookies
VDOT safety study of U.S. 17, Old Tavern Rd.The Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting a safety study of the U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) intersection with Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) southwest of The Plains in Fauquier County.
The intersection has a significant crash history and the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors requested VDOT to undertake a study of the intersection and recommend safety improvements, according to a release from the state highway department.
During the study, expected to take about four months to complete, data will be collected on traffic volumes and crash history as well as a field review of the intersection and adjacent intersection of Route 245 and Route 845 (Old Winchester Road).
The study team will then recommend low-cost, short-term improvements within six to eight weeks to include pavement markings, signing and safety measures in existing right of way. The study will also develop options for more significant, long-term options for safety improvements at the intersection based on projected traffic volume increases and countermeasures to address the most significant causes of crashes there.
The draft report will be reviewed by a stakeholder advisory group recommended by the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. That group will work with VDOT to provide input for possible improvements and conceptual designs from the standpoint of those familiar with the roadway in their day-to-day life. The final study will be used to develop projects to submit for funding through VDOT’s Six-Year Improvement Program.