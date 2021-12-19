Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 19, 2021

See the ‘Wizard of Oz’ for 25 cents on theater’s 90th AnniversaryIn honor of the 90th Anniversary of The Paramount on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, films from every decade of its history will play on the Big Screen throughout the year, at the price of a ticket from 1931—$0.25.

Next up at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 is the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz featuring Hollywood royalty Judy Garland followed at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 with the 1940 romantic comedy, The Philadelphia Story featuring Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and James Stewart.

Tickets for these films are on sale now at theparamount.net or at the Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, one hour before each event and at 434/979-1333.

Culpeper updates public engagement events in early 2022The Culpeper County Planning & Zoning Department has scheduled two additional public engagement events regarding the Comprehensive Plan Update for the beginning of 2022.

An initial session will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Community Building in Lenn Park, 19206 Edwin Way in Stevenburg. The second event will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Rd.