Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 20, 2022

Needs of the Week: heat-and-eat meals, beef stew

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

I-64 expansion slated to add third lane in New Kent

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine last week announced $25 million in federal funding for the expansion of I-64 in New Kent County to add a third lane to I-64 in each direction, widen shoulders, add rumble strips and wider and flatter clear zones for an approximately 10-mile segment in New Kent County.

“This substantial investment for improvements to I-64 will make the highway safer, easier to travel, and help connect our rural communities,” the Senators said. “We see this grant as a sign of progress toward fulfilling the administration’s commitment to closing the I-64 gap by adding a third lane all the way from Hampton Roads to Richmond, but more work remains. We are glad to see the bipartisan infrastructure law continue to deliver funding that will help improve and ease the stress on Virginia’s highway system.”

Holiday trash collection schedule in town

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Culpeper Town Offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. There will be no trash collection in town on those days.

Walmart expansion on planners agenda tonight

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.

On the agenda is a site plan for the construction of a 7,155-square-foot addition to the existing Walmart at 801 James Madison Highway in conjunction with the expansion of the store’s grocery pickup service.

The addition is proposed on the west side of the building and the project will include the reconfiguration of existing parking spaces to the west and north of the new building area, which will serve as designated spaces for the pickup service. The project also includes the provision of new striping and signage throughout the existing parking area to improve traffic flow across the site.

Community cocoa and sign unveiling today at hospital

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center invites the community to come enjoy an outdoor hot cocoa bar at 8:30 a.m. today for the unveiling of a new marquis sign on the campus.

Hear local leaders reflect on what it has meant to become part of UVA Health over the past year prior to the sign reveal near the entrance to UVA Health Cancer Care Clinic. Park at the Beck House, 550 Sunset Ln., and walk over to the ceremony. The first 100 attendees will receive a free gift.

Masks are not required outside, but are recommended due to high prevalence of flu, COVID and RSV, the hospital stated. Masks are required indoors if the ceremony is moved inside due to weather.