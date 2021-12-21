Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 21, 2021

Holiday transportation break

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas.

Pen-to-Paper writers pen funny directions for accomplishing tasks

Windmore Pen-to-Paper writers group met in the conference room of the library in December. There were several very funny stories for the prompt “Write directions for something.”

One person gave directions on making a shopping list and then going to the store to purchase everything on her list. Another person wrote about cooking for children who are a little picky. Her suggestions were helpful for a mom or grandmother to follow. Her favorite secret was to make up a fancy name for the dish, and the children might even eat their vegetables, according to a release from Windmore Foundation for the Arts.

Since the writers met on Pearl Harbor Day, they were also very grateful to the writer who told a true story about one member of the military who was recognized for his contribution, even though it was many years after the event.