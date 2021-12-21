 Skip to main content
Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 21, 2021
Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 21, 2021

Christmas dinner tonight in Jeffersonton

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a free Community Christmas Dinner at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 21 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd in Culpeper County.

A Christmas Sing-along led by one of their members will follow dinner. No cost to attend. Anyone is invited. Come on out and meet neighbors and have an enjoyable evening. RSVP tascfishingcamps@gamil.com or 540/937-5119.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. New members of all ages are always welcome. JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Culpeper Planning Commission meets tonight

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the Economic Development building, 803 S. Main St.

On the agenda is a rezoning request for a proposed 21-unit development off of Electric Avenue at The Estates at Mountain Brook.

The town planning commission will also consider a request from Culpeper Chik-fil-A to expand its drive-thru area. See agenda and documents at town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

Holiday transportation break

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas.

Pen-to-Paper writers pen funny directions for accomplishing tasks

Windmore Pen-to-Paper writers group met in the conference room of the library in December. There were several very funny stories for the prompt “Write directions for something.”

One person gave directions on making a shopping list and then going to the store to purchase everything on her list. Another person wrote about cooking for children who are a little picky. Her suggestions were helpful for a mom or grandmother to follow. Her favorite secret was to make up a fancy name for the dish, and the children might even eat their vegetables, according to a release from Windmore Foundation for the Arts.

Since the writers met on Pearl Harbor Day, they were also very grateful to the writer who told a true story about one member of the military who was recognized for his contribution, even though it was many years after the event.

Plans for the 2022 Pen-to-Paper anthology are continuing. The deadline for submissions is March 31. Any member of Windmore can submit a poem, fictional or true story. These will be considered for inclusion in the book.

Pen-to-Paper@windmorefoundation.org is the contact for anthology submissions.

Culpeper groups rallying to help tornado victims

The Blue and Red Santa Project of Culpeper PD and Culpeper VFD is partnering with the Culpeper Eagles to assist tornado victims in Kentucky.

The Eagles have a lodge beside Mayfield, KY where the tornados destroyed everything. Local Eagles have been in constant contact with Mayfield lodge, which is in desperate need of baby diapers, baby clothes, baby supplies and powdered clothing detergent.

The Blue and Red Santa Project will donate $5,000 and the Eagles $2,000 to fill trailers to be delivered on December 27. Organizers will be shopping early this morning at Target for the baby supplies. Culpeper Target is helping by giving us an additional 10% discount, according to a release from the Culpeper PD.

Help spread the word! Donate at Blueandredsantaproject.org. All donations will go directly to providing supplies and support to the tornado victims.

