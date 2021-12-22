Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 22, 2021

Culpeper downtown scavenger hunt

Win a gift basket with local business products by completing Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s 2021 Holiday Scavenger Hunt.

This can be done alone or as a group through Friday, Dec. 24. All clue locations are located in the Culpeper downtown district.

Scavenger Hunt forms are to be found at businesses throughout downtown and culpeperdowntown.com.

Once completed, submit the form to the CRI office anytime via the mail slot on the door at is office, 127 W. Davis St., for a chance to win.

Downtown businesses that donated to the gift basket are The Cameleer, Green Roost, Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar, Le Monkey House, Poppy + Chalk, Taste Oil Vinegar Spice, INes, La Bee da Loca, VINOSITY, Village Frameworks & Gallery, K Art and Design, Inc., Pepperberries and Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

Culpeper shelter’s year-round wish list

