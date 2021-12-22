 Skip to main content
Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 22, 2021
Culpeper downtown scavenger hunt

Win a gift basket with local business products by completing Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s 2021 Holiday Scavenger Hunt.

This can be done alone or as a group through Friday, Dec. 24. All clue locations are located in the Culpeper downtown district.

Scavenger Hunt forms are to be found at businesses throughout downtown and culpeperdowntown.com.

Once completed, submit the form to the CRI office anytime via the mail slot on the door at is office, 127 W. Davis St., for a chance to win.

Downtown businesses that donated to the gift basket are The Cameleer, Green Roost, Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar, Le Monkey House, Poppy + Chalk, Taste Oil Vinegar Spice, INes, La Bee da Loca, VINOSITY, Village Frameworks & Gallery, K Art and Design, Inc., Pepperberries and Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

Culpeper shelter’s year-round wish list

This local nonprofit, serving homeless people in the area, is contacted regularly inquiring about its shelter needs.

For those who find it in their heart to donate, CHASS is always in need of: new twin sized sheets and blankets; new towels and washcloths; Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Lysol toilet bowl cleaner, Fabuloso cleaner, or other various cleaning supplies; laundry detergent; dish liquid, tall kitchen trash bags (13 gallon); paper towels; toilet paper; personal hygiene products-toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soaps, lotions, etc.; plastic box, or caddy—for residents to store personal hygiene products individually; feminine products; laundry baskets; kitchen sponges and food storage containers.

See details at culpepershelter.org/wish-list.

All donations should be dropped off at, or shipped to the CHASS office at 215 E. Spencer St. Culpeper, Va. 22701.

Free booster clinic today at Powell Wellness Center

Powell Wellness Center will host a free Pfizer COVID-19 booster clinic 10 a.m. to noon today, Dec. 22, on site at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper in partnership with Remington Drug Co. Appointments were required.

Holiday museum closures

So that staff may enjoy the holidays with their families, the Washington Heritage Museums in Fredericksburg will be closed Dec. 24-25, and will reopen at noon on Sunday, Dec. 26. The museums will also be closed Dec. 31 & Jan. 1, and will reopen at noon on Jan. 2.

Food Closet Need of the Week: drinks and Vienna sausage

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal-care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, juices, coffee, tea and any other type), women’s personal hygiene products, Vienna sausage and canned chicken.

Visit ststephensculpeper.net; email culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, see Facebook, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet or call 540-825-1177.

Culpeper government holiday closures

Town hall and other town offices will be closed Dec. 23-24 for the Christmas holiday.

Culpeper County offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday.

People Inc. awarding internet service grants for local residents

People Inc. is helping community members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic access the internet. The agency will set up accounts and pay for six months of internet service for clients who qualify in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

Clients can qualify for this service if they have been impacted by the pandemic in some way—through the loss of a job, reduction in hours, the need to school children from home or another impact. Clients must also meet income eligibility, documentation requirements and show a need for internet service.

This service is supported with federal CARES Act funding.

Contact 833/962-2039 to apply and verify eligibility.

