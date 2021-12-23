Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 23, 2021

Checkpoint Strikeforce combines law enforcement with research-based messaging to remind Virginians to make responsible decisions when drinking.

“Keep your family, your community, and yourself safe by not drinking and driving this holiday season,” Northam said. “You can always designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use public transportation and rideshare services. We owe our thanks to law enforcement professionals for keeping people safe this holiday season.”

In 2020, Virginia lost 272 lives in alcohol-related crashes. Since the Strikeforce’s inaugural campaign in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2 percent, fatalities by 24 percent, and injuries have decreased by half.

Virginia State Police will work through the holidays on Operation CARE. The Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program, aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use seat belts.

Statewide, 116 Virginia law-enforcement agencies are taking part in the holiday wave of Checkpoint Strikeforce from Dec. 15 through New Year’s Day. Officers increase the police presence in high-risk areas and establish 55 sobriety checkpoints across the commonwealth.