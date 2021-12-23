 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 23, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story
community briefs

Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 23, 2021

  • 0
Appreciating Culpeper schools' maintenance staff

Joan Fincham, seen at the Culpeper Technical Education Center, is one of many people on the front lines of sanitation and cleanliness in Culpeper County Public Schools. The school division recently celebrated its Maintenance Staff Appreciation Week to show maintenance workers, building techs, custodial coordinator, maintenance director and maintenance operations coordinator that they are loved.

 CULPEPER COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Remembering the persecuted: Year-end donations sought“If you’re like many, you’re rushing around to find last-minute gifts for those on your Christmas list,” according to the Culpeper-based Persecution Project. “But during this season, please don’t forget the marginalized and persecuted in places like Sudan’s war-torn Nuba mountains.”

Donations to the local nonprofit can give people the gift of safe water, relief and shelter, medical services and encouragement through discipleship, the project said in a statement.

“We pray you and yours have a blessed holiday full of joy and good deeds,” it said. “And let us all remember the Greatest Gift of all during this season. Merry Christmas!”

For more than two decades, Persecution Project has worked in Sudan and elsewhere with a mission of mobilizing Christians to engage in active compassion for the persecuted.

Donate at persecutionproject.org.

Checkpoint Strikeforce watches for law-breakersVirginia’s public education campaign and enforcement effort for sober driving is now in effect for the holiday season, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

Checkpoint Strikeforce combines law enforcement with research-based messaging to remind Virginians to make responsible decisions when drinking.

“Keep your family, your community, and yourself safe by not drinking and driving this holiday season,” Northam said. “You can always designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use public transportation and rideshare services. We owe our thanks to law enforcement professionals for keeping people safe this holiday season.”

In 2020, Virginia lost 272 lives in alcohol-related crashes. Since the Strikeforce’s inaugural campaign in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2 percent, fatalities by 24 percent, and injuries have decreased by half.

Virginia State Police will work through the holidays on Operation CARE. The Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program, aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use seat belts.

Statewide, 116 Virginia law-enforcement agencies are taking part in the holiday wave of Checkpoint Strikeforce from Dec. 15 through New Year’s Day. Officers increase the police presence in high-risk areas and establish 55 sobriety checkpoints across the commonwealth.

A complimentary ad campaign, “Act Like It,” reminds people that drinking and driving is irresponsible. If you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home.

Learn more at ActLikeIt.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The future of business travel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Why Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case turns on intent
Technology

EXPLAINER: Why Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case turns on intent

  • Updated

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The high-profile case of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, now before a jury, boils down to a single question: Did she cover up defects in her startup's blood-testing technology to rip off investors while potentially endangering the lives of unwitting patients?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert