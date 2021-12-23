Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 23, 2021

Remembering the persecuted: Year-end donations sought“If you’re like many, you’re rushing around to find last-minute gifts for those on your Christmas list,” according to the Culpeper-based Persecution Project. “But during this season, please don’t forget the marginalized and persecuted in places like Sudan’s war-torn Nuba mountains.”
Donations to the local nonprofit can give people the gift of safe water, relief and shelter, medical services and encouragement through discipleship, the project said in a statement.
“We pray you and yours have a blessed holiday full of joy and good deeds,” it said. “And let us all remember the Greatest Gift of all during this season. Merry Christmas!”
For more than two decades, Persecution Project has worked in Sudan and elsewhere with a mission of mobilizing Christians to engage in active compassion for the persecuted.
Donate at persecutionproject.org.
Checkpoint Strikeforce watches for law-breakersVirginia’s public education campaign and enforcement effort for sober driving is now in effect for the holiday season, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Checkpoint Strikeforce combines law enforcement with research-based messaging to remind Virginians to make responsible decisions when drinking.
“Keep your family, your community, and yourself safe by not drinking and driving this holiday season,” Northam said. “You can always designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use public transportation and rideshare services. We owe our thanks to law enforcement professionals for keeping people safe this holiday season.”
In 2020, Virginia lost 272 lives in alcohol-related crashes. Since the Strikeforce’s inaugural campaign in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2 percent, fatalities by 24 percent, and injuries have decreased by half.
Virginia State Police will work through the holidays on Operation CARE. The Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program, aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use seat belts.
Statewide, 116 Virginia law-enforcement agencies are taking part in the holiday wave of Checkpoint Strikeforce from Dec. 15 through New Year’s Day. Officers increase the police presence in high-risk areas and establish 55 sobriety checkpoints across the commonwealth.
A complimentary ad campaign, “Act Like It,” reminds people that drinking and driving is irresponsible. If you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home.