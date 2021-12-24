Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 24, 2021

This demonstrates the local nonprofit’s ongoing relevance and ability to shift support systems for the needs of older adults, according to a release.

During the pandemic, Aging Together mailed 9,500 postcards with emergency and key county contacts to rural areas, 5,000 regional resource guides for older adults were printed and distributed, 648 people attended educational and support programs, 987 free rides were provided through the regional transportation partnership so older adults can get to doctors, grocery stores and other needed places, and 70 people became a Dementia Friend, according to the release.

Partnerships will continue with an Adult Day Intergenerational Center opening in the new year; the launching of a program to provide nutritious food to isolated older adults through Fauquier FISH and Fauquier Department of Social Services; and a home-care companion program launched at Rapp at Home in Rappahannock County, according to Aging Together.

The population of older adults continues to grow aligning with census data reports that in 2030, 1 in 5 people in the Rappahannock-Rapidan region will be over the age of 65.