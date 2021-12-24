Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 24, 2021

Smithsonian Kwanzaa celebrationThe Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will host a virtual Kwanzaa celebration.
Beginning Dec. 26, the public can view nmaahc.si.edu/events to learn more about this seven-day celebration of African American culture. Find enlightening videos, unique family activities to do at home and special holiday recipes rooted in Black culinary traditions, according to a museum release.
Throughout each day of Kwanzaa, Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, visitors can read the museum’s Kwanzaa blogs to learn the meaning of each of the seven Kwanzaa principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).
nmaahc.si.edu follow @NMAAHC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or call Smithsonian information at 202/633-1000.
Grazing Conference scholarships available from Soil & Water ConservationThe Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is offering scholarships to attend the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council’s Winter Forage Conference on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Four Culpeper County producers who sign up and attend this event will be reimbursed for the conference. Register at vaforages.org
“The Green Side of Beef: Defending Grassland Agriculture” will explore challenges faced by the livestock industry as it seeks to be—and to be understood as— part of the solution to global environmental problems, according to a district release.
Nicolette Hahn Niman, a former vegetarian turned rancher, will be keynote speaker. Once an environmental attorney who fought against the livestock industry, Niman writes and travels widely, making the case that beef can not only be sustainable, but that grazing lands can play an important role in preserving water quality, enhancing biodiversity, and supporting wildlife.
Dr. Alan Franzluebbers, a USDA Professor of Soil Ecology with NC State University, will also speak on surprising new research with implications for managing nutrients on pasture, as well as discussing the role of healthy grasslands in sequestering carbon.
The conference will be held at the Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway in Rapidan. Registration is $35/person, which includes lunch, and is due Jan. 4. Contact Culpeper SWCD at 540/825-8591 to apply for a scholarship.
Aging Together still serving in pandemic, seeks year-end donationsIn spite of the extraordinary circumstances of the past 18 months, Aging Together reached more people this year than ever before.
This demonstrates the local nonprofit’s ongoing relevance and ability to shift support systems for the needs of older adults, according to a release.
During the pandemic, Aging Together mailed 9,500 postcards with emergency and key county contacts to rural areas, 5,000 regional resource guides for older adults were printed and distributed, 648 people attended educational and support programs, 987 free rides were provided through the regional transportation partnership so older adults can get to doctors, grocery stores and other needed places, and 70 people became a Dementia Friend, according to the release.
Partnerships will continue with an Adult Day Intergenerational Center opening in the new year; the launching of a program to provide nutritious food to isolated older adults through Fauquier FISH and Fauquier Department of Social Services; and a home-care companion program launched at Rapp at Home in Rappahannock County, according to Aging Together.
The population of older adults continues to grow aligning with census data reports that in 2030, 1 in 5 people in the Rappahannock-Rapidan region will be over the age of 65.
“So, we continue to ask: are we prepared to meet the needs and preferences of this growing group? We will only be prepared with your help!” said Executive Director Ellen Phipps with Board Chairwoman Lisa Peacock in an email.
Please consider end-of-year giving to agingtogether.org or Aging Together, PO Box 367, Culpeper, VA 22701.