Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 26, 2021

DMV Connect in town of Orange’s Gordon Building
Dept. of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect services 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30 at the Gordon Building, 112 W. Main St. in Orange
Services will be by appointment only at dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO. DMV Connect serves Virginians who may not be able to travel to a DMV office.
DMV has five Connect teams throughout the commonwealth. Advances in technology allow needed equipment to fit in one suitcase.
As a result, DMV Connect teams easily bring service to satellite locations, according to an agency release.
DMV Connect offers REAL ID, drivers’ licenses, identification cards (adult and child), disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registrations, EZPass transponders, compliance summaries and transcripts.
Crisis assistance emergency heating program via DSSThe Crisis Assistance program is intended to meet a household’s EMERGENCY heating needs, when no other resource is available.
Submit an application through March 15 at commonhelp.virginia.gov/access, 855/635-4370 or Culpeper Dept. of Social Services at 540/727-0372 ext. 376.
This program offers a one-time heat security deposit and/or heating equipment repair/purchase.
Assistance is based on fund availability. Income of all household members must be verified.
Nominations due Jan. 7 for group’s 5 Over 50 awardsThe 5 Over 50 Recognition Celebration was created by Aging Together years ago to highlight the significant contributions of adults to our communities, and is aligned with National Older Americans Month in May each year.
Citizens from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock who have made a significant contribution to their community will be recognized May 19, 2022.
Submit nominations, at least 300 words, by Jan. 7 to info@agingtogether.org or PO Box 367, Culpeper, VA 22701 and see agingtogether.org/5-over-50-nominations.html
Nominees must be older than 50, live OR work in the five counties, has given time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs and has offered inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership, or action.
The more detailed information received about nominees the better their chances of winning.