Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 26, 2021

This program offers a one-time heat security deposit and/or heating equipment repair/purchase.

Assistance is based on fund availability. Income of all household members must be verified.

Nominations due Jan. 7 for group’s 5 Over 50 awardsThe 5 Over 50 Recognition Celebration was created by Aging Together years ago to highlight the significant contributions of adults to our communities, and is aligned with National Older Americans Month in May each year.

Citizens from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock who have made a significant contribution to their community will be recognized May 19, 2022.

Submit nominations, at least 300 words, by Jan. 7 to info@agingtogether.org or PO Box 367, Culpeper, VA 22701 and see agingtogether.org/5-over-50-nominations.html

Nominees must be older than 50, live OR work in the five counties, has given time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs and has offered inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership, or action.

The more detailed information received about nominees the better their chances of winning.