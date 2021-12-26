 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 26, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story
community briefs

Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 26, 2021

  • 0

DMV Connect in town of Orange’s Gordon Building

Dept. of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect services 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30 at the Gordon Building, 112 W. Main St. in Orange

Services will be by appointment only at dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO. DMV Connect serves Virginians who may not be able to travel to a DMV office.

DMV has five Connect teams throughout the commonwealth. Advances in technology allow needed equipment to fit in one suitcase.

As a result, DMV Connect teams easily bring service to satellite locations, according to an agency release.

DMV Connect offers REAL ID, drivers’ licenses, identification cards (adult and child), disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registrations, EZPass transponders, compliance summaries and transcripts.

Crisis assistance emergency heating program via DSSThe Crisis Assistance program is intended to meet a household’s EMERGENCY heating needs, when no other resource is available.

Submit an application through March 15 at commonhelp.virginia.gov/access, 855/635-4370 or Culpeper Dept. of Social Services at 540/727-0372 ext. 376.

This program offers a one-time heat security deposit and/or heating equipment repair/purchase.

Assistance is based on fund availability. Income of all household members must be verified.

Nominations due Jan. 7 for group’s 5 Over 50 awardsThe 5 Over 50 Recognition Celebration was created by Aging Together years ago to highlight the significant contributions of adults to our communities, and is aligned with National Older Americans Month in May each year.

Citizens from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock who have made a significant contribution to their community will be recognized May 19, 2022.

Submit nominations, at least 300 words, by Jan. 7 to info@agingtogether.org or PO Box 367, Culpeper, VA 22701 and see agingtogether.org/5-over-50-nominations.html

Nominees must be older than 50, live OR work in the five counties, has given time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs and has offered inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership, or action.

The more detailed information received about nominees the better their chances of winning.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Why Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case turns on intent
Technology

EXPLAINER: Why Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case turns on intent

  • Updated

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The high-profile case of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, now before a jury, boils down to a single question: Did she cover up defects in her startup's blood-testing technology to rip off investors while potentially endangering the lives of unwitting patients?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert