Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 27, 2022

Medieval Times choral concert, dinner theater at EVHS

The magical Madrigal Feast returned this December to Eastern View High School.

Theatre teacher Andrew Ballard was excited to bring it back, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

“Imagine dinner theatre meeting a choir concert at a Medieval Times restaurant!” Ballard said, explaining the festive production.

This year’s show was called “Bopp Bados, a Pirate Tale.” The play included a King, Queen, and a band of pirates who showed up to the castle looking to stir up trouble.

The pirate captain was named in honor of EVHS Principal and “fearless leader”, Dr. Nate Bopp. Attendees enjoyed a great meal, saw a funny play, and heard some beautiful holiday music, according to the school system release.

‘Because We Have Music’ free livestream concert

Singer-songwriters Melissa Ferrick, Natalia Zukerman and hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler will be featured in the latest version of the free virtual livestream series of Kid Pan Alley, “Because We Have Music,” at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Ferrick was signed to Atlantic Records in 1992 at the age of 21 after opening for Morrissey in the US and UK, according to a Kid Pan Alley release. She has released 17 award-wining albums over the last 25 years. Ferrick still tours regularly throughout North America sharing the stage with Morrissey, Joan Armatrading, Weezer, Mark Cohen, Paul Westerberg, Bob Dylan, John Hiatt, Ani DiFranco, k.d.Lang, Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, and many others.

Zukerman is a musician, painter and educator who grew up in a family of classical music royalty, the . Her father is the renowned violinist Pinchas Zukerman and her mother is flautist Eugenia Zukerman. She has eight independent albums and has toured globally solo since 2005 performing with Janis Ian, Holly Near, Tom Paxton, Ani DiFranco, Richard Thompson, Susan Werner, Willy Porter and more.

Paul Reisler, of Rappahannock County, has been performing, writing, and teaching songwriting for almost 50 years with Trapezoid, A Thousand Questions, Three Good Reasons and with his Kid Pan Alley songwriting project. He’ll be joined by vocalist Cheryl Reisler.

This free concert is a benefit for the Kid Pan Alley songwriting program for children. Join in the intimate atmosphere of their Zoom living room to celebrate these stories, these artists, and these songs.

RSVP at https://k-dec28.eventbrite.com.

Town Council committee meetings this week

The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Dec. 27 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Culpeper Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in the same location followed by the Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee. See agendas and documents at town of Culpeper BoardDocs.

Board approves school calendars, graduation May 20

The Culpeper County School Board at its meeting earlier this month approved school calendars for the next two school years.

The 2023-2024 calendar and the 2024-2025 calendars are found on the “Printable Calendars” at culpeperschools.org. Click “calendar” on the tab on the top right of the page then click “Printable Calendars” just below the image of the current calendar.

According to the calendar, graduation will be held May 20, 2023 and the last day of school will be May 23.

AARP Fraud Alert:

Elder Abuse Checklist

Federal data suggest losses from elder financial abuse perpetrated by a known person are greater than when fraud is perpetrated by anonymous scammers, according to a release from Virginia AARP.

Far too many families find out about financial abuse too late and regret not seeing the signs or asking more questions. The holidays are a great time to reconnect with loved ones.

With older adults, sudden mood changes, depression or excitement, could be signs that something is amiss, according to AARP. Holiday gatherings also provide an opportunity to talk about financial exploitation with loved ones and discuss what they can do or are doing to protect themselves and their money.

Above all, respect the right of older loved ones to make their own decisions as they are cognitively able, but leave the lines of communication open. See aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or 1-877-908-3360 to speak to a fraud specialist.

DMV expands same-day virtual reservations

To take the stress out of fitting DMV into busy schedules, drivers can now schedule an appointment and skip the usual wait, according to an agency release from the Virginia agency.

DMV already offers convenient appointments to schedule a visit and skip the check-in line, and now DMV is pleased to offer reserve a spot for same-day service. They’ll save drivers’ place in line until they arrive.

This new service option gives customers the ability to put themselves into the service queue and receive their ticket number without waiting in a physical line. It also allows them to plan a DMV visit without locking you into a specific time slot, the release stated.

“We continue to expand our service options to make DMV quick and easy for everyone,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Now, you can reserve your spot in line at your local DMV before ever leaving the house. Just scan the code or text the number to hold your place before you get to the office.”

To save your spot for same day service, visit the Locations webpage, find a local office through a zip code search or the drop down menu on the right. When the pop-up appears on the map, click the location link to go to your local office’s webpage. Scan the QR code or text the code to 89247, and follow the prompts. Each office has a unique code, so be sure to scan or text the code for the specific office.

Arriving the DMV office, text “I am here” to activate a reservation to be be called for service. Customers who checked in online must be present in the office by 4:30 p.m. on the day they reserved a spot in order to be served.

Forgot to reserve a spot? Scan the QR code in the lobby when arriving and get in line for service. Follow the prompts to receive a ticket number via text message.