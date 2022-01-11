Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 11, 2022

Pfizer booster clinic at Powell Wellness

Powell Wellness Center will host a Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon in partnership with Remington Drug Company.

Eligibility: you must have completed the Pfizer series at least five months prior to the clinic date. An appointment is required and must be made by Friday, January 21.

To set up an appointment please call 540/445-5389. Please bring an ID and prescription insurance card (co-payment possible; insurance not required). Powell Wellness Center is located at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper.

Cleopatra Vaughn design studio ribbon cutting postponed

Today’s Ribbon Cutting Celebration at Cleopatra Vaughn, 201 Waters place, Suite 107 in downtown Culpeper has been postponed to 1 p.m. next Friday, Jan. 14, due to inclement weather.

Join owner, Elith Williams, as she celebrates the opening of this design studio and boutique specializing in custom women’s fashions, alterations, home décor and sewing classes. 571/384-1006 and cleopatravaughn.com.

Community Open House Saturday at the Carver CenterNew Pathways Tech, a non-profit Career and Technical Education school in Culpeper County, will host a Community Open House 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan 15, to promote enrollment in upcoming courses.

The school is located on the Carver Center Campus behind the main school at, 9440 James Madison Highway.

Course options now available include Machining Certification Training, CNC Milling Credential Program, Machining Skills and SolidWorks CAD Software Certification.

Those who attend can learn about becoming a machinist and earn National Institute of Metalworking Skills credentials, along with Germanna Community College continuing education credits.

Meet New Pathways instructors, students and staff at this casual open house event. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

Hands-On History at the Museum

This interactive program for ages 2-5 will be held 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot, 113 S. Commerce St.

This is its series of children’s programming that brings fun facts, objects, and activities out of the past to today. The series will be held monthly on second Wednesdays.

Each month will feature a different craft inspired by local history. Past programs have included flying kites, drawing maps, and making dinosaur tracks.

Looking for something sweet to do with the kiddo this January? Come on down to the Museum of Culpeper History to enjoy a morning of exploration, and find out what some of a child’s favorite candies can help them learn about geology!

The museum continues to follow COVID masking, cleaning and social distancing protocols for children’s programs. Participating children and their families are requested to mask during the program.