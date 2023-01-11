Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 11, 2023

EVHS inducts new National Honor Society members

The Eastern View High School National Honor Society inducted 24 new members at its annual induction ceremony Nov. 29.

They were received into the society based on dedication to its four pillars—scholarship, service, character and leadership.

Senior National Honor Society officers Hunter Lutz (president), Nora Revutin (vice president), Gauri Airi (liaison), Valerie Alvarado Alas (historian) and Garv Airi (parliamentarian) introduced the four pillars and the history of the society at the induction ceremony, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover.

New members inducted were Owen Balino, Charles Barr, Morgan Butler, Melanie Castro, Max Clements, Kevin Cobbinah, Ava Conway, Nubia Diaz, Madison DiPlacido, Kyle Eden, Regan Fiscus, Jack Flemming, Anaya Lott-Baptiste, Addison March, Grace Mimnaugh, Kaylee Mobley, Kaz Norrod, Anayah Quinn, Alyssa Reck, Maris Teodoro, Cassidy Wolfcale, Destiny Washington, Kylee White and Sophie Zimmerman.

The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. There are chapters in more than 16,000 high schools and, since 1921, millions of students have been selected for membership. Millions of dollars in scholarships have been awarded to senior members since 1945 by the sponsoring organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Maroon Solar project back before planners

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, Jan. 11 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

On the agenda is a request from Strata Clean Energy/ Maroon Solar LLC for a conditional use permit to operate a utility-scale solar facility along and between Route 617 (Raccoon Ford Road) and Route 658 (Mt Pony Road) in the Stevensburg Magisterial District.

The applicant is again seeking county authorization to construct and operate a 149 MW project on approximately 1,879 acres (occupying approximately 671 acres of panel area).

Fairfax Lodge holds open house with Culpeper Masons

Fairfax Lodge No. 43, will be hosting a series of open houses starting this Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8-10 a.m., upstairs at 209 E. Davis Street downtown.

Coffee and donuts will be served and Brothers will be on hand to answer questions about Freemasonry and give tours of the historic Lodge building.

Local Radford students problem solve

The Radford University Office of Undergraduate Research sponsored the 4th Winter Creative Activities and Research Days Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Working closely with faculty and other students during the fall semester, undergraduate students solved problems faced in society and on the planet, according to a university release. Students presented their research through poster projects or orally to an audience.

Participants included: Antonio Russo, Locust Grove, Sustainable Cities, Stockholm, Sweden; Deon Cooper, Gordonsville, Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court Case; Nathan Shaffer, Warrenton, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc., et al. v. Bruen, Superintendent of New York State Police, et al.; Sarah Dispanet, Warrenton, Addressing Food Insecurity and Resources to Aid Hunger; Paige Huntington, Remington, Trends In Agreement To Cohabitation Before Marriage; Jenna Petty, Barboursville, Thermal Energy Radiation Reflection with Arduinos—New Data from Selu Observatory; Domenic Del Grosso, Washington, Thermal Energy Radiation Reflection with Arduinos; Madison Canterbury, Warrenton, The Future is Composting; Gabriella Richards, Bealeton, Functional Genomic Assays of the Bacteriophage Tortellini and Conner McCollum, Front Royal, Do the Girls Get Along? An Observational Study of Female to Female Interaction in the Chimpanzee Enclosure at Asheville Zoo.

OURS provides transformative experiential learning opportunities to undergraduate college students to help them gain experience that will serve them well in their workplace and all of their lives, the release stated.

Students' experience in tackling ambiguous processes and solutions transforms them well beyond learning skills in their disciplines, to include being more engaged in their workplace even decades later (Purdue Gallop Poll), developing critical thinking and communication skills which are the most desired Career Readiness skills by employers, and helping get that first job as 86% of employers indicate they are more likely to hire students who have conducted a research project with faculty. Contact ours@radford.edu.

Tourism Committee meeting today in Orange

The Orange County Tourism Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. today, Jan. 11 in the Offices of Economic Development and Tourism, 109 W. Main St. in Orange.

Community Justice & Peacebuilding class

The public is invited to a Volunteer Peacebuilding Ambassador Meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. today on Jan. 11 at Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center, 98 Alexandria Pike, Suite 53 in Warrenton.

Attendees will learn about the Community Justice & Peacebuilding Program Community Peacebuilding Ambassador opportunities. Ambassadors will learn conflict resolution skills and techniques from center experts and about the core of conflict. Attendees will broaden their abilities for dealing with professional, workplace, school, and community disputes. Refreshments provided.