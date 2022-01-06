Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 6, 2022

Drive-thru virus testing tonight

Get a free COVID-19 PCR test 4 to 7 p.m. this Thursday at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. in Culpeper County.

The parking lot for the drive-thru clinic will open at 3 p.m. Test results take 2 to 5 days. Questions? Contact askRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov

Conservation District tree seedling sale

Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District is now taking orders for its annual tree seedling sale. There are several options:

—Tree seedlings (five of one species for $5) for Kousa dogwood, Norway spruce, Eastern redbud, American Elderberry, Paw paw and red maple.

—Live stakes for erosion control (25 of one species for $25) for silky dogwood and Streamco willow

—Meadow seed mix ($30) includes an already pre-mixed cover crop and will cover a 1,000-square-foot area. The mix does best in sunny areas that receive 6 hours or more of sunlight. The mix is designed for both riparian and upland sites. Detailed instructions will accompany the seed mix at pick up.