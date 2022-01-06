 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 6, 2022
0 Comments
top story
community briefs

Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 6, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reflecting pool

Some of the surface of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. is frozen over on Tuesday following Winter Storm Frida.

 NAITONAL PARK SERVICE

Drive-thru virus testing tonight

Get a free COVID-19 PCR test 4 to 7 p.m. this Thursday at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. in Culpeper County.

The parking lot for the drive-thru clinic will open at 3 p.m. Test results take 2 to 5 days. Questions? Contact askRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov

Conservation District tree seedling sale

Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District is now taking orders for its annual tree seedling sale. There are several options:

—Tree seedlings (five of one species for $5) for Kousa dogwood, Norway spruce, Eastern redbud, American Elderberry, Paw paw and red maple.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

—Live stakes for erosion control (25 of one species for $25) for silky dogwood and Streamco willow

—Meadow seed mix ($30) includes an already pre-mixed cover crop and will cover a 1,000-square-foot area. The mix does best in sunny areas that receive 6 hours or more of sunlight. The mix is designed for both riparian and upland sites. Detailed instructions will accompany the seed mix at pick up.

For additional details about the species, planting recommendations and order form, visit culpeperswcd.org or contact Stephanie DeNicola at 540/825-8591 and stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.

Christmas tree bonfire at brewery

WAR Craft Brewery-The Winery at Rapidan is hosting a local Fire Fighter & First Responder Appreciation Night 4 to 11:45 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 8.

Bring your Christmas trees (without lights or ornaments) to burn on site at 7793 White Oak Rd. in Rapidan, along U.S. Route 15. Bring a chair as well to the event in appreciation of local brave heroes from Rapidan and Culpeper.

Live music this weekend

Guitarist J. Michael Henry will play music 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 8 at DuCard Vineyards, 40 Gibson Hollow Lane in Etlan, Madison County. It’s his first performance of the year and a great way start off yours.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The best home gym equipment, according to fitness experts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs
Pets

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

Given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions, it's natural to assume they can eat with us, too. However, some human food can be dangerous for dogs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert