Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 6, 2022

Drive-thru virus testing tonight
Get a free COVID-19 PCR test 4 to 7 p.m. this Thursday at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. in Culpeper County.
The parking lot for the drive-thru clinic will open at 3 p.m. Test results take 2 to 5 days. Questions? Contact askRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov
Conservation District tree seedling sale
Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District is now taking orders for its annual tree seedling sale. There are several options:
—Tree seedlings (five of one species for $5) for Kousa dogwood, Norway spruce, Eastern redbud, American Elderberry, Paw paw and red maple.
—Live stakes for erosion control (25 of one species for $25) for silky dogwood and Streamco willow
—Meadow seed mix ($30) includes an already pre-mixed cover crop and will cover a 1,000-square-foot area. The mix does best in sunny areas that receive 6 hours or more of sunlight. The mix is designed for both riparian and upland sites. Detailed instructions will accompany the seed mix at pick up.
For additional details about the species, planting recommendations and order form, visit culpeperswcd.org or contact Stephanie DeNicola at 540/825-8591 and stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
Christmas tree bonfire at brewery
WAR Craft Brewery-The Winery at Rapidan is hosting a local Fire Fighter & First Responder Appreciation Night 4 to 11:45 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 8.
Bring your Christmas trees (without lights or ornaments) to burn on site at 7793 White Oak Rd. in Rapidan, along U.S. Route 15. Bring a chair as well to the event in appreciation of local brave heroes from Rapidan and Culpeper.
Live music this weekend
Guitarist J. Michael Henry will play music 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 8 at DuCard Vineyards, 40 Gibson Hollow Lane in Etlan, Madison County. It’s his first performance of the year and a great way start off yours.