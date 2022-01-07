Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 7, 2022

Feather that mullet and tease those bangs! This 80’s Dance Party is too RAD to miss! Join us for a far out time, tubular tunes, games, food and dancing.

Tickets/$10 in advance at EventBrite and $12/ at the door if still available. Doors open at 6 p.m. for ages 12-18. There will be a Best 80’s Doo Contest and Best 80’s Threads Contest.

Aging Together Dementia Friends session next week

The next session of Dementia Friends next will be held at noon on Jan. 11.

Just one hour to learn what it’s like for someone living with dementia, how to help and program participants can become a Dementia Friend.

As many as possible are needed in the region served by Aging Together. Join the learning session at https://tinyurl.com/ATDF111

So far hundreds of people in the region have become a Dementia Friend simply by attending a the learning session and receiving a certificate.