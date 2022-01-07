Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 7, 2022

Cleopatra Vaughn design studio ribbon cutting postponed
Today’s Ribbon Cutting Celebration at Cleopatra Vaughn, 201 Waters place, Suite 107 in downtown Culpeper has been postponed to 1 p.m. next Friday, Jan. 14, due to inclement weather.
Join owner, Elith Williams, as she celebrates the opening of this design studio and boutique specializing in custom women’s fashions, alterations, home décor and sewing classes. 571/384-1006 and cleopatravaughn.com.
CCSO gets $50K grant for COVID-related overtime
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program recently awarded $49,954 to Culpeper County for overtime at the Sheriff’s Office. Specifically, funding will provide overtime pay to personnel that need to work extended hours due to colleagues who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, are sick, or required to quarantine.
Additionally, overtime may be paid to individuals who work extended hours to provide services that will help prevent, prepare for, and/or respond to coronavirus.
Totally ‘80s Dance Party for teens
Homeschoolers of Bealeton are hosting a vintage-themed get-together 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 8 at American Legion Post 247 in Remington.
Feather that mullet and tease those bangs! This 80’s Dance Party is too RAD to miss! Join us for a far out time, tubular tunes, games, food and dancing.
Tickets/$10 in advance at EventBrite and $12/ at the door if still available. Doors open at 6 p.m. for ages 12-18. There will be a Best 80’s Doo Contest and Best 80’s Threads Contest.
Aging Together Dementia Friends session next week
The next session of Dementia Friends next will be held at noon on Jan. 11.
Just one hour to learn what it’s like for someone living with dementia, how to help and program participants can become a Dementia Friend.
As many as possible are needed in the region served by Aging Together. Join the learning session at https://tinyurl.com/ATDF111
So far hundreds of people in the region have become a Dementia Friend simply by attending a the learning session and receiving a certificate.
“This means an additional burden is removed from caregivers and from those living with dementia, as more people understand the symptoms and how to connect with someone with memory loss,” said Ellen Phipps, Aging Together Executive Director in a statement.
Crisis assistance emergency heating program
The Crisis Assistance program is intended to meet a household’s EMERGENCY heating needs, when no other resource is available.
Submit an application through March 15 at commonhelp.virginia.gov/access, 855/635-4370 or Culpeper Dept. of Social Services at 540/727-0372 ext. 376.
This program offers a one-time heat security deposit and/or heating equipment repair/purchase. Assistance is based on fund availability. Income of all household members must be verified.
Culpeper Astronomy Club meets Mondays
This star-gazing group meets 6:30-7:45 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month at Culpeper County Library. The club is open to all ages. Come learn about the universe and get the chance to see it through a telescope.
Kids 0-4 can sign up for Imagination Library
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now available in Culpeper and Madison counties.
Free books are mailed to the home of kids monthly from birth until they turn age 5 through this national program sponsored locally by The Heights Family Foundation. imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/VACULPEPER/