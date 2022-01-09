Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 9, 2022

Entries for the art contest will be judged by a blue-ribbon panel of various members of the arts community in Virginia, and winning designs will be revealed in March.

Hands-On History at the Museum

This interactive program for ages 2-5 will be held 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot, 113 S. Commerce St.

This is its series of children’s programming that brings fun facts, objects, and activities out of the past to today. The series will be held monthly on second Wednesdays.

Each month will feature a different craft inspired by local history. Past programs have included flying kites, drawing maps, and making dinosaur tracks.

Looking for something sweet to do with the kiddo this January? Come on down to the Museum of Culpeper History to enjoy a morning of exploration, and find out what some of a child’s favorite candies can help them learn about geology!

The museum continues to follow COVID masking, cleaning and social distancing protocols for children’s programs. Participating children and their families are requested to mask during the program.