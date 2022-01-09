Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 9, 2022

Community Open House Saturday at the Carver Center
New Pathways Tech, a non-profit Career and Technical Education school in Culpeper County, will host a Community Open House 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan 15, to promote enrollment in upcoming courses.
The school is located on the Carver Center Campus behind the main school at, 9440 James Madison Highway.
Course options now available include Machining Certification Training, CNC Milling Credential Program, Machining Skills and SolidWorks CAD Software Certification.
Those who attend can learn about becoming a machinist and earn National Institute of Metalworking Skills credentials, along with Germanna Community College continuing education credits.
Meet New Pathways instructors, students and staff at this casual open house event. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Economic development meeting in Orange
The Orange County Economic Development Authority will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in the conference room at 109 W. Main St. in Orange.
Board of Supervisors committee meetings
The Culpeper County Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. followed at 9 a.m. with Building & Grounds.
See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.
‘Thank A Teacher’ Art Contest deadline is Jan. 31
Pablo Picasso once said, “Every child is an artist.” Building on that sentiment, the Virginia Lottery, with The Supply Room and Virginia PTA, is excited to launch its 5th Annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest.
All K-12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools are encouraged to create artwork and enter it into the contest for the chance to have it appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
Open through Jan. 31, the art contest will accept submissions at thankateacherva.com. Winners will be selected for elementary, middle and high school.
The school each winner attends will receive $1,000 from The Supply Room and $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery. The winning artists will receive a $150 Visa gift card in addition to having the winning original artwork featured on thank-you notes distributed across Virginia.
Entries for the art contest will be judged by a blue-ribbon panel of various members of the arts community in Virginia, and winning designs will be revealed in March.
Hands-On History at the Museum
This interactive program for ages 2-5 will be held 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot, 113 S. Commerce St.
This is its series of children’s programming that brings fun facts, objects, and activities out of the past to today. The series will be held monthly on second Wednesdays.
Each month will feature a different craft inspired by local history. Past programs have included flying kites, drawing maps, and making dinosaur tracks.
Looking for something sweet to do with the kiddo this January? Come on down to the Museum of Culpeper History to enjoy a morning of exploration, and find out what some of a child’s favorite candies can help them learn about geology!
The museum continues to follow COVID masking, cleaning and social distancing protocols for children’s programs. Participating children and their families are requested to mask during the program.