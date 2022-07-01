Culpeper-area community briefs for July 1, 2022

Orphaned skunk at wildlife center

This infant striped skunk was spotted all alone and wandering outside of his den. If mom dies or does not return to the den, babies will venture out to find her.

After monitoring the situation for a few days, it became apparent that mom was not returning and the baby came in to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce for care.

Although thin and dehydrated upon admission, this kit was eager to eat on his own once rehydrated. The nonprofit rescue expects him to do well and be releasable later this year.

Have unwanted skunks denning near a home?Do not intervene until after baby season is over in the early fall to prevent creating orphans, the center advised.

Generally, skunks are not aggressive animals and actually make good neighbors. They are most active at night and eat insects, rodents, and carrion (dead animals)—making the environment healthier for everyone.

If a skunk is behaving oddly or appears ill, or if there are babies in need of help, do not try to handle them. Skunks are considered a high-risk rabies vector species and handling or feeding them can result in life-threatening consequences for you and them. Call a local permitted rehabilitator as soon as there is an issue.

Did you know? Skunks do not have an infinite amount of liquid in their scent glands to spray, so they only use it when they think their lives are in danger, according to the center.

Skunks will typically stomp their front paws to warn potential predators and they will even raise their tail as a threat at those who ignore this first warning. Finally, if the threat continues, they will spray. Once they use their full amount, it can take days for skunks to “recharge,” leaving them potentially vulnerable to predators looking to test their luck.

Stay away and don’t get sprayed! Give skunks ample room to move away and try not to make quick movements. Sudden movements can make animals nervous and send them into defense mode.

Young adults invited to CCSO

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy returns July 18-22.

The Academy is structured so that young adults can have an opportunity to experience some of the training, procedures, and technology that are utilized by today’s law enforcement, according to a release.

Daily classes will consist of hands-on activities in criminal investigations, evidence recovery, patrol practices, defensive tactics, and firearms. Participants will see demonstrations from specialized units such as the K-9 Unit, Motor Squad, and SWAT.

The Academy will include field trips to the Culpeper County Jail, a firearms range, Culpeper E-911 Communications Center, Culpeper County Courthouse, and other law enforcement-related locations as available.

There is no fee to participate in the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy. Each student will receive a shirt and upon successful completion the attendees will receive CPR/First Aid Certification and VDGIF Firearms/Hunter Safety Certification. Participants can apply on the Sheriff’s Office website.

Mentors sought for youth program

Culpeper Technical Education Center and Career Partners are seeking a few good mentors for the upcoming school year.

This past school year, the organizations piloted a mentoring program at the public high school for seniors and juniors in Culinary II course.

It was a chance to connect with a local network of business and industry leaders willing to help guide them toward becoming young professionals.

“We had a fantastic first year, full of many wonderful experiences,” said CTEC Principal Shaun Summerscales in a release.

They’re looking to expand the program for the coming school year. Adults interested in participating in the mentoring program can attend an introductory meeting at 7:30 a.m. on July 12 to learn about the program connecting mentees to mentors on a 1:1 ratio with series of events once a month.

Outside of that, students will coordinate with their mentors to gain around two hours per week of on-the-job experience the course of the year. Guidelines for the on-the-job hours and documentation are provided.

Completion of the program will give students not just an amazing experience they can add to their resumé, but also credit toward graduation, and a STEM on their high school diploma, Summerscales said. Contact him at CTEC to learn more.

New faces at REC CulpeperFest booth

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative joined the community on June 10 for the 42nd Annual Culpeperfest.

As always, it was a great community event, drawing over 3,000 people, according to a company release.

Ben Berry, Field Operations Foreman; Dwight Walker, Member Service Field Representative; Jeff Scheidemantle, Member Service Representative; and Noah Lamb, System Inspector, chatted with attendees stopping at the REC booth and tended to the generators that REC lent to the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce for the event.

Brandon Pickeral, First Class Lineman, met with the community in the Touch-a-Truck section. Oliver Price, usually at any and all community events representing REC, was not there this year as he recently retired.

REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, Va., the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

CCHS Class of ‘72 and ‘73 Reunion

A Class Reunion for Culpeper County High School Classes of 1972 and 1973 will be held 4:30 to 11 p.m. on Aug.13 at Reva Fire Hall.

Register until 5:45 p.m. before enjoying dinner by Summy’s Catering at 6 p.m.. Class pictures will be taken around 7 p.m. (to be paid for that night), followed by social time until 9.

“The Unsuitables” will play live music until 11.

Registration deadline is July 13. The cost per person is $30. Checks can be mailed to Susan Nichols Norris at 17291 Hudson Mill Rd. Culpeper, VA. 22701.

Reunion participants should please make note of their name (include maiden name), and the name and relationship of their guest(s). Want a flyer mailed? Call Susan at 540/547-3665.