Culpeper-area community briefs for July 13, 2022

Warbird Showcase in WarrentonThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will host its Warbird Showcase 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, July 16 and Sunday at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland.

Free parking and admission fee. The military aviation event was originally scheduled for May when weather forced a cancellation.

WWII warbirds scheduled to appear and flying rides include a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder and two Boeing PT-17 Stearmans. Advance ticketing are capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. Flight seats not sold in advance will be available for sale on-site at the Warbird Showcase.

Painstakingly restored, the scheduled warbirds will be flying rides subject to pilot and aircraft availability, maintenance, and weather. Warbird rides in any of these aircraft allow the public to sit in the same seats as did those of another generation 80 years ago. For most people, a ride in a WWII warbird is the thrill of a lifetime, generating memories never to be forgotten.

“It is our mission to keep these rare and unique aircraft flying as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew them,” said Pete Ballard, Warbird Rides Coordinator for the Capital Wing. “For us in the 21st century where we rely on computers for most everything, it is amazing to realize these warbirds were designed with pencil and paper using slide rules,” he said. CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.

Annual Session this week in RixeyvilleThe 133rd Annual Session of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association starts today, July 13 through July 15 at the Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.

The session is open to the public, with daily registration 8:30-9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided each day. The Host Church is Antioch Baptist of Madison, led by the Rev. Frank Lewis, pastor.

See the largest set of dinosaur tracks in North AmericaPasses go on sale at 8:30 a.m. July 19 for the upcoming DinoWalk on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Culpeper County.

Reservations will be on EventBrite for the popular Museum of Culpeper History tour to see dinosaur tracks in the Luck Stone Quarry in Stevensburg.

DinoWalk hour-long tours will take place at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. Passes are $30 per vehicle, limited to passenger van size or smaller.

Tour takers are encouraged to get tickets as soon as possible as the event sells out for viewing the largest set of dinosaur tracks discovered in North America. Questions? Call the museum at 540/829-1749.

Appreciation & Valor Awards this weekIt’s almost time to honor the community’s first responders. The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Appreciation & Valor Awards will be held 6-9 p.m. this Thursday, July 14 at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept., 13428 Scotts Mill Rd.

Award recipients will include Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept., Culpeper County VFD, Office of Emergency Services, Reva VFD, Richardsville VFD, E911 Dispatch, Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, Volunteer Rescue Squad, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Rapidan VFD, Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Culpeper Police and Virginia State Police.

Contact the chamber at 540/825-8628 for sponsorships information.

CCSO training camp for young peopleThe Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy returns July 18-22.

The Academy is structured so that young adults can have an opportunity to experience some of the training, procedures, and technology that are utilized by today’s law enforcement, according to a release. Daily classes will consist of hands-on activities in criminal investigations, evidence recovery, patrol practices, defensive tactics, and firearms.

Participants will see demonstrations from various specialized units available to law enforcement such as the K-9 Unit, Motor Squad, and SWAT. The Academy will include field trips to the Culpeper County Jail, a firearms range, Culpeper E-911 Communications Center, Culpeper County Courthouse, and other law enforcement-related locations as available.

There is no fee to participate in the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy. Each student will receive a shirt and upon successful completion the attendees will receive CPR/First Aid Certification and VDGIF Firearms/Hunter Safety Certification. Participants can apply on the Sheriff’s Office website.