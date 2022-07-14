Culpeper-area community briefs for July 14, 2022

Packard Campus to screen ‘Culpepper Cattle Co.’ on Friday at Mount PonyThe {span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater{/span} reopens its doors to patrons with a new season of film screenings Fridays and Saturdays, beginning at 7:30 p.m. July 15.

“Culpepper Cattle Co.” (20th Century-Fox, 1972) will show on the big screen this Friday in the 202-seat art deco theater inside the National Audio Visual Conservation Center at Mount Pony. Directed by Dick Richards. Starring Gary Grimes, Billy Green Bush, Luke Askew, Bo Hopkins and Geoffrey Lewis. 35mm, 92 minutes.

Slightly bored teenager Ben Mockridge begs Frank Culpepper take him on the next cattle drive. He gets his wish but soon learns that the life of a cowboy is more hard work than excitement according to LOC publicity.

Culpeper event highlights from Town Tourism Dept.July 21—3rd Thursday Concert featuring The Unsuitables Band at The Culpeper Depot, Rock and Roll with a twist of Funk and Soul. This high-energy group of local and regional musicians really know how to please the crowd with a focus on classic R&B, Motown classics, and a mixture of rock and blues music.

July 23—Lavender Wreath Making Workshop at Seek Lavender Farm: Spend the morning with Seek Lavender’s owner & operator, Mary Seek, crafting your own 8” lavender wreath and sipping lavender lemonade and tasting a hand-made, farm-made lavender treat.

July 28-30—160th Anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Mountain History Seminar: Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will host a history seminar in Culpeper to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Aug. 9, 1862 battle.

Moonshiner to ride in Brandy paradeTim Smith of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners is coming to Brandy Station next month to help light up the volunteer fire department’s annual parade on Fleetwood Heights Road.

The Virginia-born moonshiner and longtime friend to Culpeper County, Smith will be one of the grand marshals in the Aug. 11 procession, said Jeff Bailey, longtime member of the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department.

The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Smith will be available to sign autographs after his upcoming appearance in the Brandy Station VFD parade—at the Firemen’s Fair.

The fair runs Wednesday, Aug. 10 to Saturday, Aug. 13 on the midway out in Brandy. Folks can take advantage now of ride specials at colerides.com.

MFA Studios hosts ribbon cuttingThis Locust Grove dance and fitness center has expanded with a second location in Culpeper.

MFA Studios held a ribbon cutting on July 12 for its new home at 19055 Industrial Road. The gym offers a friendly, positive, nurturing environment for all in the areas of dance, acro, cheer and fitness. Mayeisha Parker is CEO and artistic dircector. See mfastudios.com