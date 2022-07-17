Culpeper-area community briefs for July 17, 2022

Food Lion recognizes Bealeton store managerThe store manager of Food Lion in Bealeton was recently recognized for 35 years of employment with the North Carolina-based grocery chain.

Paul Marshall oversees the Fauquier County location as a whole rather than serving one specific department, according to a company release.

Food Lion recently announced nearly 300 associates would be celebrating over 30 years of service this year.

“Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion, in a statement. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”

Each year, the omnichannel retailer holds a recognition event to share appreciation and gratitude for associates who have achieved service milestones.

Culpeper Cable Commission to meetThe commission that oversees operation of the Culpeper Media Network government-access station will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the TV station, 803 S. Main St.

Arlington House name change sought

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine introduced legislation last week to remove “Robert E. Lee Memorial” from the official name of Arlington House, according to a release from his office.

The legislation was partially inspired by request of descendants of Lee and people who were enslaved at Arlington House. Virginia Reps. Don Beyer (VA-08), Gerry Connolly (VA-11), Jennifer Wexton (VA-10), and Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC-AL) sponsored the bill in the House.

“If we are serious about ending racial disparities, we need to stop honoring those who fought to protect slavery,” Kaine said. “I’m proud to be part of the effort to rename Arlington House, and am going to keep fighting for the kinds of reforms we need to create a society that delivers liberty and justice for all.”

The mansion sits on federal land within Arlington National Cemetery and is administered by the National Park Service. Arlington House overlooks the Potomac River and the nation’s capital.

The house was built by Martha Custis Washington’s grandson, George Washington Parke Custis, as the nation’s first memorial to George Washington. Later, his daughter married Robert E. Lee and lived in the home until the Civil War, during which the site was chosen to serve as a national military cemetery in part to prevent Lee from returning.

Congress passed legislation in 1955 designating the house the “Custis-Lee Mansion” to memorialize Lee, and subsequently amended the official title to “Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial.” The legislation would remove the latter part of that name and return the house to its original name “Arlington House,” the release stated.