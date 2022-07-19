Culpeper-area community briefs for July 19, 2022

Get DinoWalk tickets starting today

Passes for the Museum of Culpeper History DinoWalk on Sept. 24 will be available for sale at 8:30am today, July 19 only on Eventbrite.

DinoWalk will be held at Luck Stone Quarry in Stevensburg with hour-long tours commencing in the morning at 8, 9, 10, 11 and noon.

Passes are $30/vehicle with no limit on occupants. Due to limited parking, vehicles are limited to passenger van size or smaller.

This annual event typically sells out as many are interested in seeing the largest set of dinosaur tracks discovered in North America.

Questions? Call 540/829-1749.

Need of the Week: canned pasta, heat-and-eat meals

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices, toilet paper and bar soap.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

DSS, Head Start boards taking month off

The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and the Head Start Board will not be held on July 20 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administrative Building at 302 North Main Street

For future meetings, interested citizens are welcome to attend, but must follow current COVID 19 health screening guideline. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. The meeting is being held at a facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone with disabilities or questions on the accessibility who would like to attend the meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least a week prior to the meeting in order to accommodate the request.

Any person needing interpreter services for the hearing impaired and/or vision impairments must also notify Ms. Clatterbuck no later than one week prior to the meeting.

Midway opens next month in Brandy

Tim Smith of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners is coming to Brandy Station next month to help light up the volunteer fire department’s annual parade on Fleetwood Heights Road.

He’ll likely be shirtless, wearing his signature coveralls and cap.

The Virginia born moonshiner and longtime friend to Culpeper County, Smith will be one of the grand marshals in the Aug. 11 procession, says Jeff Bailey, longtime member of the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept.

The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Smith will be available to sign autographs after his upcoming appearance in the Brandy Station VFD parade—at the Firemen’s Fair. The fair runs Wednesday, Aug. 10 to Saturday, Aug. 13 on the midway out in Brandy.

Folks can take advantage now of online specials for the carnival at colerides.com.