Culpeper-area community briefs for July 20, 2022

3rd Thursday Summer Concert this week

The Unsuitables will perform rock and roll with a twist of funk and soul for this week’s 3rd Thursday Summer Concert at the Culpeper Depot.

The run runs 5-9 p.m., featuring the high-energy band of local and regional musicians said to really know how to please a crowd.

Their harmonies and song selection work in so many ways. From old to young, their success is related to the energy they put into their performances. They want folks to dance and sing, according to publicity from event sponsors at Culpeper Renaissance Inc.

Tickets are $10 at the gate. Kids get in free. Food, fun, games and a kids corner, plus lots of room for dancing.

Mental wellness & older adults

Aging Together is hosting this free webinar at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, on Zoom featuring special speaker Renee Norden, executive director of the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County.

Many older adults have been through lie changes and health issues that required adaptation and have great wisdom and resilience. These traits will help them get through an other difficult time, according to a release from Aging Together.

However, there are other challenges were seniors may have lost social connections and need to rebuild these along with activities. This session will address the risks and challenges for older adults and what can be done to maintain wellness.

Register under program at agingtogether.org.

Active-shooter training this week at CCHS

The public may notice an increased police presence this week, Wednesday through Friday, at Culpeper County High School, but this should be no cause for concern, according to an agency spokesman.

Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies will be on site for active-shooter training. Read more about the training exercises in an upcoming edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Summer concert series continues Saturday at Salem VFD

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department will present live music by “Reborn” 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 23, at the station,13428 Scotts Mill Road in Culpeper.

Admission is $20 per person at the front door, 21 and over only with a valid ID. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks sold by Salem VFD. Cash sales only, no credit cards, ATM on site.

No outside food or drinks permitted. Take a break from the heat and dance the night away in the well air continued facility with some great music. All proceeds benefit Salem VFD.

988 to be National Suicide Prevention hotline

This summer, every state will roll out 988 as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number to call for mental health crises–similar to how people can call 911 for medical emergencies, according to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Virginia has been ahead of the curve thanks to state legislation and a focus on comprehensive crisis efforts, the district said in a statement.

Virginia has increased its ability to answer national suicide prevention line calls in-state by 33% since January 2021, in large part due to the enhanced assistance provided to our in-state call centers, the release stated.

Beginning this Saturday, July 16, all 988 calls will be routed to the national suicide hotline.

Registration open for swim lessons

Registration is open for children’s group swim lessons in August and September at Powell Wellness Center’s indoor warm-water pool in Culpeper.

Classes include Parent & Child (ages 6 months-3 years), Preschool Aquatics (ages 3-5), and Learn to Swim (ages 6-13 years). Classes focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness, according to a release.

See powellwellnesscenter.org/, stop by 1005 Golf Drive or contact 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org.

Music in Hoover Ridge Park

With July being National Parks & Recreation month, Madison County Parks & Rec is taking full advantage by offering plenty of community events and activities in July for the local community to enjoy in Hoover Ridge Park.

Music in the Park at Hoover Ridge will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 23 featuring Crawford & Power. Tickets are $20. Ages 17 and younger get in free.

Culpeper Garden Club to meet Thursday

Culpeper Extension Office horticulturist Ashley Appling will demonstrate plant propagation at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, during the Culpeper Garden Club meeting at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

The free presentation will start with refreshments at 1:30 p.m. Questions about the club? Call 540/229-1252 or 829-6693.

Friday Night Bingo at VFW hall

Culpeper Burton Hammond VFW Post 2524 hosts bingo every Friday night on site at 12210 Sperryville Pike.

Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Spread the word.

Young Professionals charity car wash

The Young Professionals will hold a charity car wash 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Culpeper Car Wash, 618 Sperryville Pike.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to Services to Abused Families. Volunteer opportunities are available, email amy@culpeperchamber.com.