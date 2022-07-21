Culpeper-area community briefs for July 21, 2022

Silent film Friday on Mount Pony“The Flesh and The Devil” (Warner Bros., 1926) will show for free at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, July 27 in a rare silent screening in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

Directed by Clarence Brown, and starring John Gilbert and Greta Garbo, this silent movie will feature live music on the house organ by accompanist Andrew Simpson.

Felicitas (Greta Garbo) is the center of a love triangle between a man and his best friend in this romantic drama. “The Flesh and the Devil” is based on the 1894 novel by Hermann Sudermann, published in English in 1906 as The Undying Past. It joined the National Film Registry in 2006 and will be shown on 35mm, lasting 102 minutes.

The film’s female co-star Barbara Kent, and its co-writer Frederica Sagor Maas ,both lived to be over 100. Kent died in 2011 at the age of 103 whereas Sagor Maas died in 2012 at the age of 111, making her one of the few supercentenarians well known for reasons other than longevity, according to imdb.com.

The theater’s programs are free and open to the public. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.

Access to the Packard Campus parking lot off Mount Pony Road begins one hour before showtime, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain.

Big Latch On in August at Lenn ParkA celebration of breast-feeding, the 8th Annual Big Latch On will be held locally 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 6 at Lenn Park in Stevensburg.

Lactation consultant Cindy Curtis, with Pink Cocoon Lactation in Culpeper, is again organizing the local program.

The Big Latch On in a global movement of groups of breastfeeding women and their loved ones gathering to breastfeed and offer peer support for one another, she said in a release. Family, friends, and encouragers all come together to show support for breastfeeding. Worldwide, the simultaneous Latch On happens at 10:30 a.m. on this date.

In Culpeper, there will be raffle prizes and swag bags for all the moms.

Foothill Housing Network success storiesFHN is the local planning group that has a mission of making homelessness brief, rare and non-recurring in the Rappahannock-Rapidan region.

RR Regional Commission, based in Culpeper, serves as lead agency in coordinating funding applications and providing support to partner organizations focused on providing client services to vulnerable households in in the region, according to a recent RRRC newsletter.

In 2021, foothillshousing.org launched, providing with info on homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing programs, emergency shelter and partners.

In addition, client success stories were shared, revealing the importance of connecting people and families with housing options to achieve positive outcomes for the entire community, according to the release.

Walmart Wellness DayAs a new school year approaches, Walmart is inviting its communities to get healthy at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23.

Customers, including in Culpeper, can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu. In Culpeper, there will be giveaways, clearance items and more.

Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day event will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country. The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and improve their lifestyles.