Culpeper-area community briefs for July 22, 2022

‘Viva Las Vegas’ and Fellini’s ‘8 ½’ Saturday in LOC theaterElvis Presley and Ann-Margret star in “Viva Las Vegas” (MGM, 1964) screening in a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, July 27 in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

Directed by George Sidney, with performances by Cesar Danova and William Demarest, the film will be shown on 35mm, lasting 85 minutes. This romantical musical comedy is about a race car driver moonlighting as a waiter at a Las Vegas resort who meets, and falls in love, with an attractive co-worker. Much singing and dancing ensues.

Saturday night at 7:30, it’s “8 ½” (Cinenz/Columbia, 1963) on the big screen in the Library of Congress Theater on Mount Pony Road. Directed by Federico Fellini, the black-and-white film stars Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimee and Claudia Cardinale. It will be shown on 35mm, running 138 minutes in Italian with English subtitles.

A film director cannot rest on the success of his last film due to others looking to work on his next film. He can only escape by thinking back over his life and many loves.

The theater’s programs are free and open to the public. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.

Access to the Packard Campus parking lot off Mount Pony Road begins one hour before showtime, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain.

Dirty Kitten Gravel Race in RapidanThe 4th Edition of The Dirty Kitten in Culpeper County is an official gravel race for bicycle riders, offering various races and levels of competitive events for the sold-out event.

The ride runs July 22-24 at Locust Hill Farm in Rapidan, encompassing over 5,000 continuous acres of privately-owned land with approximately 20 miles of scenic farm roads.

The race explores Locust Hill Farm and Preserve, a historic farm, on privately-owned gravel roads that run along the Robinson River, pass serene creeks and ponds, weave through open fields, and cross wooded forest trails. This area is truly a gravel enthusiast’s dream as well as a beautiful wildlife haven, according to event publicity.

Dirty Kitten Productions (CFH Adventures & Events, LLC) and local equestrian group Bull Run Hunt are co-hosts. The event serves as a partial fundraiser for their women’s “off-road” cycling team (Dirty Kitten Racing) and helps to raise money for local non-profit organizations in the surrounding area.

A participant’s entry fee includes an amazing adventure-gravel experience, official start/finish & lap timing, full event results, partial ride support, on-course aid stations, post-ride food and beverages, commemorative event swag, and payout or merchandise prizes for top 3-5 finishers in each category for the Supreme, Full, and Basic distances. Off-site camping options available Friday & Saturday.

Dead of Summer 6K in JeffersontonDeath Ridge Brewery and Verdun Adventure Bound present The Dead of Summer 6K from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, July 23.

The XC course begins and ends at Death Ridge Brewery in Jeffersonton in Culpeper County and includes a significant portion of the Verdun Adventure Bound Cross Country Course.

Keep an eye out and racers might actually see some Emu and a Zebra (no, really!) as the course cuts through a neighbor’s property. Admission is $30/runner.

Shop fresh, local at farmers marketThe Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market runs 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Market features dozens of vendors offering locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, and vibrant flowers. Taste the very best farm fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, locally raised beef, pork, lamb, and much more.

CCSO Basketball Camp next weekThe Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Youth Baseball/Softball Camp ended July 15 with about 100 players between aged 5-16.

CCSO gave a special thanks to all participants and volunteers who continue to make the youth camp successful.

Basketball camp will be held next week, July 26-28. Check in at 7:45 a.m. and camp runs 8:15-11:15 a.m. culpepersheriffsoffice.com.

Tapestry Festival in OrangeA celebration of beautiful and unique cultures, Tapestry Festival will be held 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 on Short Street in the Town of Orange.

There will be dance performances, music, multicultural food and crafts. MFA Studios, which recently opened a Culpeper location, will performing an African dance at 4:30 p.m. at the Tapestry Festival. Free admission.

Salem VFD golf tourneyThe Salem Volunteer Fire Department Inaugural Tap It in Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Country Club of Culpeper, 2100 Country Club Rd.

Registration at 7:30 a.m., tee time 8:30 a.m., shotgun start. Lunch and prizes will be immediately following. Collared shirts required, no jeans permitted.

All proceeds to benefit the Salem Volunteer Fire Department. “Help us help you!” the VFD states. mpearson.svfd@gmail.com.