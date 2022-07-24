Culpeper-area community briefs for July 24, 2022

COVID-19 child’s vaccine webinar Monday nightTwo local pediatricians will participate in a Virginia Department of Health webinar, “Your Child and the COVID-19 Vaccine,” at 7 p.m. Monday, July 25.

Dr. Joshua Jakum of Piedmont Pediatrics and Dr. Susan Werner of UVA Pediatrics Culpeper will be the featured health professionals for the online session designed to provide families with resources to make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccinations for their young children.

The webinar will address children aged 6 months to 4 years old getting the vaccine, common questions and concerns, resources and access to vaccination sites.

See Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District on Facebook for the meeting link.

Solar-roof panel party held at CTECCommunity members gathered July 13 at Culpeper Technical Education Center to celebrate the completion of the solar-roof panel project and to “unveil” the CTEC plaque.

CCPS and CTEC staff members attended along with the solar contractor, AEC, solar project engineers, Ascent Engineering, building architects from RRMM, school board members (past and present), Board of Supervisors members (past and present), and others who played a role in the construction of CTEC.

CTEC Principal Shaun Summerscales opened the program with words of gratitude followed by the unveiling of a commemorative plaque. Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal offered remarks at the event concluded with a celebration of the “power on” of the solar panel system.

The crowd heard from AEC President David Wall who shared appreciation for the partnership with CCPS and said he looks forward to continuing the partnership in the future. AEC project manager Zach Campbell explained the solar display.

Guests enjoyed refreshments, including Sunkist orange soda and were given a solar powered keepsake keychain.

Culpeper Republican business, updatesThe regular meeting of the Culpeper GOP will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road in the town of Culpeper.

Culpeper County Republican Committee members are asked to come prepared to vote on key decisions. Member unable to attend should please let Chairman Steve Mouring know and find a proxy from their voting district. (See website for details.)

“Focus: No Conservative Left Behind” Door Knocking will be held starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Del. Nick Freitas will be there, according to committee publicity.

“Big THANKS to all those who door-knocked July 16,” according to an update. “44 contacts made!!”

The committee is encouraging members to find a volunteer spot in the areas of: Election Protection: Admin tasks abound!; Sign Brigade: Distribute signs (coming July 28); Door Knocking: Knock July 30 or whenever available; HQ: Take a 3-hour shift on a Fri or Sat; Events: Help plan and organize events and Phone Banking: Call from your home (training slides available).

Members can also join the Women for Vega Coalition, a list of women supporting Yesli Vega for Congress. It will be made public to show her widespread support. Email eric@yeslivega.com to join the list, according to Culpeper County Republican Committee.

REC notes Clean School Bus funding for schoolsRappahannock Electric Cooperative is encouraging local schools to apply for federal funding for electric school buses through the EPA’s Clean School Bus program.

“This chance to get a free electric school bus is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our schools,” Joyce Bodoh, REC’s director of Energy Solutions and Clean Energy, said in a statement. “It makes the benefits of an electric fleet more accessible to areas that would otherwise have a hard time doing so. REC is excited and ready to support these partnerships.”

In May, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced details of Clean School Bus, including a list of school districts identified as priorities for funding. The EPA is now accepting applications, due Aug. 19, from eligible groups for a $500 million rebate program to buy electric school buses and related charging equipment, according to an REC release.

The program gives priority to schools serving high percentages of children living below the poverty line, to high-need schools and schools in both rural and low-income areas, meaning various Culpeper schools would get priority.

These schools are eligible to receive $395,000 per bus and apply for up to 25 buses and receive $20,000 to cover electric vehicle infrastructure, according to the electric co.

“REC is proud to be a local partner with the school bus initiative,” Bodoh added. “We highly encourage the schools in our service area to apply for this opportunity.”

Culpeper government meetings this weekThe Culpeper Town Council’s Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St., followed by Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council’s Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, in the same location followed by the Finance Committee at 10 a.m.

The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the economic development center.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on July 27 for a work session on the comprehensive plan update. The meeting will be held at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

See agendas and documents at town and county of Culpeper on BoardDocs.

Tourism summit at Luray CavernsThe Page County Economic Development and Tourism Department will host a Tourism Summit noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at Luray Caverns Burner Barn, 102 Cave Hill Road.

This summit for Page County Tourism-affiliated businesses is designed to involve, inform, educate, and excite industry professionals. Speakers will include Stephanie Lillard with the Virginia Tourism Corporation; Helen Morton with the Shenandoah Valley Travel Association and Delaware North; Bill Huffman with the Luray-Page Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center and Luray Caverns, Shadow Mountain Escape and more.