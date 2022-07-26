Culpeper-area community briefs for July 26, 2022

Need of the Week: sandwich items, condiments

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, salad dressing (non-refrigerated), sandwich cheese (American, Swiss, cheddar) and peanut butter and jelly.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Antioch Madison revival this week

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison will hold revival nightly at 7:15 p.m. tonight, July 26 through Thursday, July 28.

Opening the revival tonight will be guest preacher, the Rev. Uzziah Harris, Unity Baptist Church, Culpeper. Wednesday’s guest preacher will be the Rev. Douglas Greene, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lignum.

Ending the Antioch Madison revival on Thursday, July 28 will be guest preacher The Rev. Jeremy Walker, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Brightwood.

Hands on History today the museum

The Museum of Culpeper History’ interactive series of children’s programming returns 10:30-11:30 a.m. today, July 26.

The free series, targeted at ages 2-5, is held monthly, offering fun facts, objects and activities from the past along with a craft inspired by local history.

Everyone knows George Washington was the first president. But did you know that he had a favorite sweet treat? He loved ice cream! Come learn about the history of the Father of the Country and make some ice cream!

To reserve a spot or for information, see culpepermuseum.com or contact education@culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749.

This program is FREE thanks to a Power of Change grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative!

BOS work session in Orange

The Orange County Board of Supervisors will meet for a work session at 4:30 p.m. tonight, July 26 in the Orange County Public Safety Building, 11282 Government Center Dr. in Orange.

Southside ribbon cutting celebration

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Tanya Rixey, owner of Southside Coffee & Gifts, at 4 p.m. this Wednesday, July 27, to celebrate this locally owned coffeehouse and retail shop.

Southside Coffee & Gifts, 211 Southgate Shopping Center in the Town of Culpeper, now offers dinner and music on weekend.

Power of Change support from REC

The Power of Change from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is now accepting applications from local nonprofits seeking funding to support their communities.

Across REC’s service territory, numerous nonprofits could benefit from funding, and The Power of Change is the perfect opportunity to help meet their needs.

“Over 30,000 REC member-owners round up their monthly electric bill or make other monetary donations to The Power of Change,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “Twice each year, those donations are awarded to local nonprofits so that they can accomplish their mission and support their community.”

The Power of Change has awarded funds to a variety of nonprofits, including crisis support services, community reading programs, volunteer fire departments, environmental programs, performing arts centers and organizations that help feed families. Apply by 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 at thepowerofchange.org.

Summer Movie Express at Culpeper Movie Theater

The whole family can enjoy $2 tickets for the first show of the day every Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal Culpeper Four on Main Street.

Check out “Minions” or “Trolls World Tour” today and Wednesday, July 13. Get tickets at regmovies.com/smx