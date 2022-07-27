Culpeper-area community briefs for July 27, 2022

Civil Air patrol youth honored by VFWVFW Post 2524 recently presented an award for exceptional leadership to Lizabeth A. Ronzio, cadet chief master sergeant with Civil Air Patrol Minuteman Composite Squadron.

VFW Post Commander Keith Price made the presentation at the Civil Air Patrol facility at Culpeper Regional Airport.

Chief Ronzio, a National Honor Society member, was recognized for her prominent leadership role within the squadron as well as her active involvement with a number of programs in her community.

Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer-led organization that is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. The group provides opportunities for youth age 12 to 18, and adults, to learn and participate in activities promoting leadership, aerospace, STEM, emergency services, community service and physical fitness, in a fun and engaging manner.

The Minuteman Composite Squadron meets on Thursday evenings at Culpeper Regional Airport.

Senior dinners at Culpeper hospitalSenior dinners hosted by Morrison Healthcare are back at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center on Sunset Lane.

Meals are in-person or grab-and-go 4-6 p.m. every Thursday for age 55 and older. Enter through the main entrance and check in with guest services. For information or to make a reservation, contact 540/827-7546.

Twilight History for Kids in F’burgThe deadline is Friday, July 29, to sign up for Twilight History for Kids.

Youth ages 8-12 are invited to participate in this program of Washington Heritage Museums taking place 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at various historic sites in downtown Fredericksburg.

Participants will explore American history and follow in the footsteps of George Washington, his family, and his friends. They will learn about history with hands-on activities, projects, and games at Hugh Mercer Apothecary, Mary Washington House, and Rising Sun Tavern. Children will learn about 18th-century food, medicine, and daily life as they explore the places that George Washington knew well.

Most activities will take place outside in small groups with visits to a new museum each night. WHM will comply with current CDC guidance for masks. Contact 540/373-5630 or YouthPrograms@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Stargazing focus on NASA future

Experience the magic of Crescere Farm under the stars in Madison County.

“Sky Guy Greg” Redfern shares his deep knowledge of the cosmos through a spectrum of dynamic narratives in the ongoing stargazing series 9-11 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Crescere Farm, 2423 S. Blue Ridge Turnpike, Route 231 in Rochelle.

Learn where NASA is headed to launch the next generation of American Astronauts. Redfern will share his insights as an Unistellar Ambassador and WTOP Space Reporter.

All presentations followed by an orientation of the gorgeous dark skies above and close-up views from Redfern’s telescope. BYO blankets, chairs, pillows, binoculars, camera, telescope and/or red flashlight.

Refreshments available around campfire. For ages 8 and up. Advance tickets at crescerefarm.com. Contact Hello@crescerefarm.com.

Summerfest at Mountain Run WineryCoinciding with the conclusion of the Culpeper Triathlon in the morning, the winery will have a relaxing afternoon of live music, libations and celebrations starting at 11 a.m. July 30.