Culpeper-area community briefs for July 28, 2022

Momma turtle hit by car dies, but her eggs live onIn May, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Va., received and treated an adult female Eastern Painted Turtle that was hit by a car.

Unfortunately, she had to be euthanized due to the severity of her injuries.

But her story doesn’t end there—the turtle was carrying eggs!

Physicians carefully harvested the eggs and placed them in an incubator to give them an opportunity to develop and hatch. Nearly two months later, this turtle mom’s five babies hatched, according to a Blue Ridge Wildlife Center release.

The baby turtles were quickly released at the location where their mom was found.

Baby turtles (and other reptiles and amphibians) do not need additional care after hatching, according to the rescue center.

Find a baby turtle? Unless they’re injured or ill, please leave them be. If they are in a roadway or on a trail, simply help them across in the direction they were heading.

Culpeper GOP meets tonightThe Culpeper County Republican Committee’s regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. tonight, July 28, at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road in the town of Culpeper.

Members are asked to come prepared to vote on key decisions. Members unable to attend should let Chairman Steve Mouring know and find a proxy from their voting district.

Items on the agenda include support for primary-selected candidate, disposition of use of the HQ building at 402 S. Main St., appropriating $150 for food and drinks on “Precinct Pizza Nights,” next month’s guest speaker author and Attorney Jonathan E. Emord and that a standing “No Conservative Left Behind Committee” be formed to execute conservative electoral expansion tasks.

Emord will sign his book, “The Authoritarians: Their Assault on Individual Liberty, the Constitution, and Free Enterprise from the 19th Century to the Present,” at the August meeting.

Young Pros raises $1,500 for SAFE at charity car washThe Young Professionals hosted its Charity Car Wash all day on Saturday, July 23, in partnership with Culpeper Car Wash on Sperryville Pike.

It was a long, hot day, but with $2 per car and all tips going toward the cause, the Chamber of Commerce group raised more than $1,500 for Services to Abused Families Inc. (SAFE).

“Thank you to our volunteers, partners and the community, for coming through and generously supporting this cause!” the chamber said in a statement.

First after-hours social of the yearSalem Volunteer Fire & Rescue is hosting the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s first after-hours social of the year 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the stationhouse.

The networking event is free and open and to all, with catering by Peppers Grill & full bar staffed by Salem VFD volunteers.

Enjoy door prizes, music by CNT DJ Service and more at this not-to-miss gathering.

Downright dangerous: powerline safetyThe safety of employees and member-owners is top priority at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, the co-op says.

“When a storm hits, our crews are ready to respond to make repairs and restore service as quickly and safely as possible,” REC spokesperson Casey Hollins said, offering safety tips. “We urge the community to keep their families safe after a storm.”

See a downed power line? Move at least 35 feet away from the line and anything touching it. The human body is a ready conductor of electricity. The proper way to move away from the line is to shuffle away with small steps, keeping feet together and on the ground at all times. This will minimize the potential for a strong electric shock.

Electricity wants to move from a high voltage zone to a low voltage zone and it could do that through a human body, according to REC.

See someone who is in contact with a downed line? Do not touch the person—you could become the next victim. Call 911 and REC at 800-552-3904 immediately.

Even if there is a non-metal object nearby, do not attempt to move a downed power line or anything in contact with the line. Non-conductive materials like wood or cloth, if slightly wet, can conduct electricity and cause electrocution.

Don’t drive over downed power lines. If a power line comes down on a vehicle or was not seen until driving into it, stay in the car. Tell others to stay away from the vehicle.

For motorists who must leave their car, they should jump out with both feet together, avoiding contact with the car and ground at the same time. Keep feet together and shuffle away from the car.