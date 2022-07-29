Culpeper-area community briefs for July 29, 2022

PATH Recreation Center opens todayThe brand new PATH Recreation & Fitness Center across from the DMV in Culpeper opens to the public today.

Located at 19002 Crossroad Parkway along Lovers Lane, the facility includes two full-size, multisport courts lined for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, batting cages, multisport simulator, and activity room.

These amenities are adjacent to a fully-equipped fitness center that opened earlier this year. The public is invited to come check it out during a Grand Opening Celebration 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 and Saturday, July 30.

Attendees can try their hands (and feet) at spikeball, a new sport that is sweeping the nation, according to the release, as well as pickleball, volleyball, kickball and basketball. The batting cage will be open to try along with adult and youth fitness classes in Boot Camp, Cycling & Kettlebell Strength and Family Boot Camp.

Day passes, monthly and annual memberships are being offered along with need-based scholarships and free passes for those unable to pay, according to the release

At the Grand Opening Celebration, drawings will be held for a free yearly membership, multisport simulator time, free personal training, and other recreation center activities.

SBA funds for veterans trainingThe U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced new funding for eligible non-profits, state and local government agencies, private sectors, and institutions of higher learning to provide entrepreneurship training to service-disabled veterans.

Awardees can use the funding to market, deliver, and scale existing service-disabled programs for veterans, service-disabled veterans, and Reserve component members who intend to start new businesses or expand existing small businesses.

“In line with the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities, the SBA continues to work to remove barriers for service-disabled veterans who are interested in pursuing entrepreneurship after their military career,” said Larry Stubblefield with SBA in a statement. “Through this funding opportunity, awarded organizations will help us extend our reach to the service-disabled veteran small business community to help them succeed at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.”

The program award is for a base project period of 12 months, with three 12-month non-compete continuation year periods. A total of $300,000 in funding is available in FY 2022.

SBA anticipates making up to six awards, each valued between a minimum of $50,000 up to a maximum award of $150,000. See grants.gov and search SB-OVSD-22-001.

Submissions must be sent via grants.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 18.

5th Saturday Jam in RapidanWaddell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Rapidan returns at 6 p.m. this Saturday with its 5th Saturday Open Mic & Jam.

The public is welcome to come out to share food and music at this popular gathering held the past dozen years.

Beginning musicians are encouraged to perform in front of an audience, and seasoned music veterans often form impromptu groups, performing everything from Gospel, bluegrass, to classics, old favorites, even karaoke. Sing-alongs are encouraged, as well as solos and original offerings.

Shop fresh, local at farmers marketThe Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market runs 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Market features dozens of vendors offering locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, and vibrant flowers. Taste the very best farm fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, locally raised beef, pork, lamb, and much more.

Big Latch On at Lenn ParkA celebration of breast-feeding, the 8th Annual Big Latch On will be held locally 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 6 at Lenn Park in Stevensburg.

Lactation consultant Cindy Curtis, with Pink Cocoon Lactation in Culpeper, is again organizing the local program.

The Big Latch On in a global movement of groups of breastfeeding women and their loved ones gathering to breastfeed and offer peer support for one another, she said in a release. Family, friends, and encouragers all come together to show support for breastfeeding. Worldwide, the simultaneous Latch On happens at 10:30 a.m. on this date.

In Culpeper, there will be raffle prizes and swag bags for all the moms.

Orange County lauded for digital advancementsOrange County was recently named among Digital Counties Survey Award winners by the National Association of Counties.

Orange County ranked fifth nationwide among counties of up to 150,000 residents.

The survey, developed in partnership with NACo, and conducted by CDG, identifies best technology practices among U.S. counties to streamline delivery of government services; encourage collaboration; enhance cybersecurity and apply innovative and emerging technologies to county priorities, according to a county release.

Highlights from Orange County’s submission included recent improvements to emergency operations connectivity, efforts of Orange County Broadband Authority (FiberLync), public communication, expansion of IT department and cybersecurity.

“Our nation’s top counties continue to succeed and deliver on key services, breaking down barriers to broadband connectivity and accessibility, building upon innovative and smart initiatives that enable government to better plan for and protect their citizens, constituents, and assets,” said Brian Cohen, vice-president, CDG. “The Center for Digital Government is excited to recognize and congratulate this year’s winners for their accomplishments and continuing efforts to use technology to make government better.”

“While celebrating this achievement, Orange County continues to elevate our digital profile,” said Ted Voorhees, Orange County Administrator. “Through innovation and continuous improvement, we strive to serve our residents and businesses both in-person and online. I’m proud of the leadership demonstrated by staff and the understanding and support of our governing body.”