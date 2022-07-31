Culpeper-area community briefs for July 31, 2022

Hoover Ridge Park 20th anniversary celebration todayMadison County Parks and Recreation is hosting a 20th anniversary celebration of Hoover Ridge Park today from 2 to 6 p.m.

There will be live music on stage with a special presentation at 3 p.m., bounce houses, slip-n-slide, volleyball, wiffleball, disc golf and many other activities at the park.

The July 31 celebration will feature local food vendors, craft and business vendors, county departments and more, showcasing the best of Madison.

Participants will include Over the Top Chef, Salsa Street Grill, the Madison Library, Madison Learning Center, Madison Booster Club and more.

For the first time, Parks & Rec will showcase plans for an outdoor recreation center.

The event is free, but donations toward the rec-center project are welcome.

Show and Shine Car Show set todayCulpeper County’s Old Trade Brewery is teaming up with WarFighters MC, Patrick Henry Chapter, for a car and motorcycle show on Sunday, July 31.

Raffles, silent auction, brewery drinks and food, information booths, live music and trophies for best car and bike, according to the Culpeper Tourism Deptartment.

The veteran charity event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Old Trade in Brandy Station.

Golf tourney to be held Monday at country clubThe Salem Volunteer Fire Department Inaugural Tap It In Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Aug. 1, at the Country Club of Culpeper, at 2100 Country Club Road.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m., tee time at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start. Lunch and prizes will be immediately afterward. Collared shirts are required, no jeans area permitted.

All proceeds will benefit the Salem Volunteer Fire Department.

Triangle lot closing for fixup workThe Culpeper Public Works Department will remove a tree and debris, and do general landscaping maintenance in the town’s Triangle parking lot. The lot is bounded by North Commerce Street, Wausau Place and East Spencer Street.

Weather permitting, work will be done Aug. 3-4, with Aug. 5 as the weather makeup day. Portions of the lot will be closed each day.

Pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to make alternative parking arrangements.

Questions? Call 540-825‐0285.

Culpeper High Class of 1992 reunionCulpeper County High School Class of 1992 will be celebrating its 30th Class Reunion.

The reunion is set for 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Reva Volunteer Fire Hall.

There will be dinner, a D.J., entertainment and, of course, some surprises during the night. Casual or formal attire, no sneakers or sweatpants.

Tickets are $45/person by Aug. 13 on CashApp ($bankse40 or $amyhunter23) or Venmo (@Tracy-Dearing). Specify current and maiden name. Contact the committee on Facebook at CCHS Class of 92 or email classof92cchs@aol.com.