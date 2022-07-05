Culpeper-area community briefs for July 5, 2022

Museum Jams this Friday

The Museum of Culpeper History is back with Museum Jams 5-8 p.m. this Friday, July 8, this month at Mountain Run Winery.

The summer series of music, food, drinks, and fun travels monthly to a different venue to explore various parts of the county and support local wineries and breweries.

Support the Museum of Culpeper History and enjoy local beverages crafted at Mountain Run while enjoying music by special guest Aubrey Driggers. The museum will hold a 50/50 raffle to raise funds to support operations and programs; cash donations also appreciated.

Need of the Week: coffee, tea, juice & plastic bags

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable juice, Gatorade, bottled water and plastic bags.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Culpeper County Supes meet today

The Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, July 5 in the county administration building on North Main Street.

Watch the livestream at Culpeper Media Network and get documents and agendas at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

REC Annual Meeting, board elections

The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative election process for Board of Directors opened July 1.

Customers, aka member-owners, can complete their Proxy Designation Form online or by returning the form when it arrives in the mail this month. Three customers will be elected to the Cooperative’s Board of Directors as part of the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“REC is a democratically-controlled organization,” explained Casey Hollins, REC spokesperson. “This is one more opportunity for people to get out there and vote. We encourage all REC members to take part in electing local representatives for the Board of their electric cooperative. You can vote for all three regions, no matter where you reside, and your participation matters.”

Member-owners with an email on record with REC will receive instructions and access to complete the form online. In addition, member-owners can log in at their convenience to MyREC SmartHub to for online Proxy Designation completion. The deadline to participate is 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2022.

Member-owners who complete the proxy designation will be entered to win: designate and return proxy form by July 13 to win 1 of 30 $250 cash prizes; designate and return proxy form by July 27 to win 1 of 15 $100 cash prizes and designate and return proxy form by Aug. 3 to win 1 of 10 $50 cash prizes.

All member-owners return their proxy or register for the meeting, but did not win a prize will be entered to win additional cash prizes announced during the Annual Meeting. Registration for the virtual meeting opens on Aug. 4 and closes at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5. Only registered members will receive instructions to join the virtual Annual Meeting on Aug. 10 to cast their vote live.

myrec.coop/register OR call 800-552-3904.

Windmore hosting youth auditions

Auditions for ages 5-12 will be held July 9 and 10 for the summer youth musical, Elephant and Piggie’s We Are in a Play! by Mo Willems.

Rehearsals will be on Saturdays and at least one day during the week and performance dates on Sept. 17 and 18. Registration is now open to audition at windmorefoundation.org.