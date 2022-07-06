Culpeper-area community briefs for July 6, 2022

National Lost Pet Prevention Month

Many families lose their cherished pets because they can’t afford veterinary care, according to a release from Madison County-based feline rescue, MAD Cats.

The local nonprofit’s assistance program provides funding for vet care and treatment due to illness, injury or other unexpected situations. Since Jan. 1, MAD Cat has covered over $5,000 in vet bills, according to Tuesday’s newsletter, helping out in 16 total domestic and community cases.

These ranged from a kitten found under the hood of a car to a friendly stray cat who lost all of their fur, probably due to coming in contact with a caustic substance.

MAD Cats also gave funding for vet care for a cat who got caught in an inhumane trap. Most recently, “our girl, Pi,” born with a partial leg and needing a complete amputation, was the recipient of medical care.

Now, the Celtic Cat, Pi is learning to balance without the weight of her deformed leg dragging on the ground.

MAD Cats is looking to raise $5,000 this month to continue the work through its vet assistance program. madisoncommunitycats.org/donate

MAD Cats is also hosting an All-American Cat Photo Contest. Send in photos of your patriotic feline by the end of the day July 15. Submissions will posted July 20 for voting.

The image with the most loves/likes will receive a gift package. Send photos to madisoncommunitycats@gmail.com with All American Photo Contest in subject line.

Horse show opens today at Commonwealth Park

Visit HITS Culpeper at Commonwealth Park this season to celebrate the equestrian competition’s 25th anniversary.

The season continues with the Showday National running today, July 6-10, with free admission for spectators.

Six weeks of USEF-Rated competition have already started with classes for every level of rider, including USHJA National and Pony Hunter Derbies, and a top price of $20,000 at historic Commonwealth Park located along U.S. Route 522 south of Culpeper.

The Cavalier Classic is July 13-17, Winston National Aug. 17-21, Constitution Classic Aug. 24-28 and the Culpeper Finals Sept. 28 – Oct. 2, all at Commonwealth Park. HITSShows.com

Commonwealth Park is settled on over 100 acres in beautiful Central Virginia, where old-school charm meets the modern show experience at HITS Culpeper, according to Saugerties, NY based HITS.

With 500 spacious 12’ x 12’ permanent stalls, six competition rings and a climate-controlled restaurant with an outdoor dining deck overlooking the Grand Prix ring. The Culpeper riding facility also offers ample lunging and riding areas, beautiful tree-lined, shaded spaces for grazing, hand-walking or just enjoying the scenery.

Orange business development

Orange County Economic Development with Central Virginia Small Business Development Center is hosting two free business development opportunities today, July 6 at the office, 109 W. Main St. in downtown Orange.

The Business Plan 101 workshop, at 9 a.m., is for businesses interested in learning how to create a successful business plan that will ensure profitability and efficiency in operations, as well as help set guidelines for operational success.

An experienced business advisor will also be available onsite to offer free and confidential, one-on-one business counseling sessions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Counseling sessions are by appointment only at 434/295-8198.

This event is free to all local businesses. 540/672-1238 rmckay@orangecountyva.gov.

Unidirectional flushing on east side

Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in sections of the East Side including, Lover’s Lane, Industry Drive, McDevitt Drive, and Maddox Drive today, July 6.

A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, call 540/825-0285.

Gray Ghost 28th Anniversary

This Amissville vineyard will be celebrating its anniversary from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10 with live music and good spirits.

Heartstrings will play starting at 12:30 on Saturday and there will be live music starting at 1 on Sunday by Robbie Limon.

Take a winery tour each day at noon with owner/winemaker, Al Kellert with food by Talk of the Mountain Seafood all weekend and release of the 2020 Merlot.

Free admission at 14706 Lee Highway. 540/937-4869 and grayghostvineyards.com