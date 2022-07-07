Culpeper-area community briefs for July 7, 2022

Young Professionals Charity Carwash

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will be washing cars and vehicles from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 9 at Culpeper Car Wash, 618 Sperryville Pike.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to Services to Abused Families. Volunteer opportunities are available, contact amy@culpeperchamber.com.

Mountain Run Winery 6th anniversary

This Culpeper County destination winery will host a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. this Saturday, July 9 on site at 10753 Mountain Run Lake Rd.

The event will celebrate the popular site’s sixth anniversary as well a grand opening for their new Greenlee Tavern, a brand new tasting room barn and special events venue.

Get Down Jack and The Ronnie Johnson Band will perform live music with Over the Top and Kona Ice selling food along with amazing Mountain Run wine and cider. The first 200 guests will receive a free Mountain Run wine-infused cupcake with their purchase.

Summer reading in the Bermuda Triangle

Local teens will try and escape from this mysterious location as part of a special summer reading program at 2 p.m. and again at 3:30 p.m. this Friday, July 8 at Culpeper County Library.

Groups of youth in grades 6-12 will unlock codes and puzzles to navigate their airplane safely out of the Bermuda Triangle. Register at 540/825-8691.

Crime victim notification program

Virginia Department of Corrections Victim Services Unit has debuted its new state-of-the-art notification program for crime victims.

The Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion is a user-friendly system that is victim-oriented and designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates. Users can register online to receive updates via email, text, phone, and/or mail as long for perpetrators incarcerated in Virginia state prisons.

Once registered, crime victims can customize their online profile and specify how and when they are notified concerning VADOC inmate status changes

NAAVI provides notification in English and Spanish and includes inmates who have been sentenced to serve 12 months or more. The system does not notify of status changes for probationers or parolees, or inmates housed in local or regional jails. Information is at the Victim Service page on the VADOC website.