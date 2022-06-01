Culpeper-area community briefs for June 1, 2022

Juvenile Injustice In The New SouthCatherine Jones, Associate Professor of History at the University of California, will discuss her recent research into the lives of African American Women during the Reconstruction Era, through the lens of the Virginia Judicial system, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 on Facebook Live Museum of Culpeper History.

Mary Booth was 14 years old when a Virginia court sentenced her to death for murdering Clara Gray, the wife of her employer, and Travis Jones, a farm manager, in 1882.

Thirty years later, Virginia Christian, also a young African American woman employed in domestic service, was convicted of murdering her white employer, Ida Belote.

Appeals from family members, jurors, and community leaders convinced the governor to commute Booth’s sentence to life in prison.

Similar pleas on behalf of Christian, however, failed. Despite having recently passed a new juvenile justice law and in defiance of protests, Virginia electrocuted 17-year-old Christian Aug. 16, 1912. This talk explores why Booth was ultimately spared execution while Christian was not, despite the state’s embrace of juvenile justice reform in the interim between their two cases.

Adult Summer Reading starts todayCome aboard each month to hunt for treasure with a change to bring home a small bounty with Culpeper Library’s Adult Summer Reading June 1-July 31.

Complete a Ship Manifest challenge to get a free token and enter to win the grand prize. Register at cclva.beanstack.org or in person at the library starting today. Log reading online or get a new log at the library for every 10 days of reading.

Cuccinelli to join Vega Friday in Culpeper7th District congressional candidate Yesli Vega will participate in a “meet and greet” 6-8 p.m. this Friday at Culpeper County Republican Headquarters, 402 S. Main St.

Ken Cuccinelli, former Deputy Director of Homeland Security for President Donald Trump and former Attorney General of Virginia, will accompany her, according to a release from the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

Former 7th District Congressman Dave Brat recently endorsed Vega, one of six candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination in June to run in November against two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico. Brat called Vega’s plan to stop out-of-control spending and elitist globalism the breath of fresh air needed in Washington today, according to the campaign release.

Vega is an elected supervisor in Prince William County, a law enforcement officer, a Trump appointee to the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, and former chairwoman of the “Latinos for Youngkin” coalition in 2021.

Jackson endorses Anderson for CongressTexas Rep. Ronny Jackson has endorsed Derrick Anderson, Repubilcan candidate for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District. Jackson is a former physician to the president under Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

“I am truly honored to endorse Green Beret and fellow combat veteran Derrick Anderson in his race for Congress. As he has done over the course of 6 deployments, Derrick is a proven leader who is well-suited to serve his country yet again,” Jackson said in a statement from the Anderson campaign. “He’ll be a fantastic representative for his constituents in central Virginia.”

Anderson is a native of Spotsylvania County, a graduate of Courtland High School, was in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech, and received his J.D. from Georgetown Law. He is a former Special Forces “Green Beret” with six tours of duty overseas, including Afghanistan and Iraq.

Save the Date: 1st Fridays1st Fridays in historic downtown Culpeper returns this Friday, June 3 as well as July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.

Enjoy local live music, face painting, kid’s activities, some shops stay open late and offer specials too.

This First Friday will feature a wood turning demo by Bill Crone outside Poppy+Chalk and live music by Acoustic Aubrey and face painting at the Depot.

The Museum of Culpeper History will host musical guests The Country Troubadours inside the Depot. Sing along to old favorites and explore the museum’s exhibits.

A $5 donation is suggested. Help support the museum through a 50/50 raffle that evening. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. See culpeperfirstfridays.com.

Volunteer drivers neededAging Together is seeking volunteer drivers who would like to help older adults or those with disabilities get to doctors appointments, grocery stores, and more.

Drivers are needed in Culpeper and the surrounding counties. Volunteers decide their own schedule and where they would like to drive. Volunteers can use their own vehicle, or choose to use an agency car. To volunteer, contact Sarah at sgillespie@agingtogether.org or 540-505-5900.