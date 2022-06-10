Culpeper-area community briefs for June 10, 2022

State Police offering $5K sign-on bonusMyth: Virginia State Police troopers always work alone.

Truth: Troopers are part of a team with shift partners, fellow EMS, local police officers & deputies, wrecker drivers, VDOT crews, etc., according to a job recruitment post this week.

Virginia State Police is now hiring for its next Trooper Basic Session Academy. Apply at vatrooper.com for a $5,000 hiring bonus.

Culpeper Walks North Main St.North Main Street will be the first area for exploration as the Museum of Culpeper History kicks off its history tours of downtown this weekend.

Starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Culpeper Walks participants will embark on a 90-minute walk with a guide to learn highlight’s of this colonial town’s past.

On North Main Street, Baby Jim’s Snack Bar began in a nearby alley in 1947 and remains a favorite for a good quick bite to eat.

Culpeper Walkers should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. Tours start at the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot. $10/registration fee, group size limited. culpepermuseum.com

CCHS Classes of ‘72 and ‘73 ReunionA Class Reunion for Culpeper County High School Classes of 1972 and 1973 will be held 4:30 to 11 p.m. on Aug.13 at Reva Fire Hall.

Register until 5:45 p.m. before enjoying dinner by Summy’s Catering at 6 p.m. Class pictures will be taken around 7 p.m. (to be paid for that night), followed by social time until 9.

“The Unsuitables” will play live music until 11.

Registration deadline is July 13. The cost per person is $30. Checks can be mailed to Susan Nichols Norris at 17291 Hudson Mill Rd. Culpeper, VA. 22701.

Reunion participants should please make note of their name (include maiden name), and the name and relationship of their guest(s). Want a flyer mailed? Call Susan at 540/547-3665.

Guided Cedar Mountain battlefield tour SaturdayLearn about the Battle of Cedar Mountain during a guided two-hour walking tour of the battlefield at 10 a.m. this Saturday June 11.

Historian Michael Block, author “The Carnage was Fearful,” will lead the tour exploring terrain largely unchanged since the Civil War.

Participants gain insight into the chronology of the battle, learn stories of the soldiers and civilians impacted, and visit battlefield landmarks.

Tour route is in both sun and shade, and terrain can be uneven. Sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and bug spray recommended. In case of inclement weather, see friendsofcedarmountain.org and on Facebook. Donations appreciated.

Chili contest Sunday at Old HouseThe Virginia State Chili Championships will be held noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday, June 12 at Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg.

Enjoy tasting chili from the top Virginia chili chefs along with bottles of wine and pints of beer. This Years’ fundraiser supports Cruisin’ For Heroes, with live music 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Three chili making finalists from around Virginia will qualify to cook at the 2022 Terlingua International Chili Championship.

Summer Movie Express in CulpeperThe whole family can enjoy $2 tickets for the first show of the day every Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal Culpeper Four movie theater on Main Street.

Check out “Abominable” or “The LEGO Batman Movie” on June 14. regmovies.com/smx

CulpeperFest is todayThe area’s largest business and community extravaganza runs 4-8 p.m. tonight in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School.

Freebies and giveaways from 120 vendors at this Culpeper Chamber of Commerce annual event, live music by Waking Napster, food trucks, Earth Quest wild bird display, Career Partners mini maker’s fair, touch-an-instrument, Kid IDs by CCSO, slime making, sensory tent, vehicle display by Chrysler of Culpeper, large vehicle display by Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Assoc. and Sandy’s Face Painting and caricatures. Tickets free at culpeperfest.com and $5 at the gate.

Teen Summer Reading event todayFor teens in grades 6-12, Survivor Hawaii will cast off at 2 p.m. today at the Culpeper County Library. Participants will compete in individual and group challenges to outlast other teams on the island.

Friday Night Bingo at the VFWCulpeper Burton Hammond VFW Post 2524 hosts bingo every Friday night on site at 12210 Sperryville Pike.

Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Spread the word.