Culpeper-area community briefs for June 12, 2022

Free concert tonightCome join Windmore’s Piedmont Community Band for a Movie Magic concert at 5 p.m. tonight in the Worship Center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Come hear music from favorite movies. It’s kid-friendly, free and air-conditioned!

2022 Census of Agriculture deadlineSign up and be counted in the 2022 Ag Census, according to a release from USDA.

Agriculture producers who did not receive the 2017 Census of Agriculture and do not receive other USDA surveys or censuses have until June 30 to sign up to receive the 2022 Census of Agriculture at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. This once-every-five-years data collection begins this November.

The Ag Census includes every American operation—large or small, urban or rural— from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products are produced and sold, or would normally be produced and sold, in the ag census year, according to USDA.

This can include hobby farms with livestock, such as chickens or horses, or crops growing in the backyard or on a rooftop.

The data inform policy and program decisions that directly impact producers, their operations, industries, and communities. A complete count, with every producer getting and taking the opportunity to be represented in these data, is vital.

On the NASS Ag Census webpage, producers can also access frequently asked questions, explore past and current data, access tools to help spread the word about the upcoming Ag Census, learn about special studies, and more.

Culpeper County School Board meetingsThe Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. this Monday, June 12 at county administration, 302 N. Main Street.

The CCSB Regular Board Meeting, with closed Session later in the agenda, follows at 6 p.m.

Discover the stories of soldiers, civilians and enslaved freedom seekers who experienced four major battles and helped determine the fate of the nation during the Civil War.

Summer programs at military parkExplore Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park this summer and connect with the people and places that shaped some of the most contested and iconic battlefield landscapes in local history, according to a park release.

The park’s summer interpretive programming starts this Monday, June 13, and runs through August 13. The grounds of all sites are open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Flag Day Tuesday in Yowell MeadowThe Culpeper Minutemen Chapters of the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution will celebrate Flag Day at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 in Yowell Meadow Park at the Charters of Freedom exhibit.

Flag Day is a day to honor the National Flag and June 14 commemorates the date, in 1777, when the United States approved the design for its national flag. The Minutemen will pull flags from their flag chest showing some of the first flags leading up to today’s national flag.

DSS taking cooling help applicationsCulpeper Human Services and Dept. of Social Services will accept cooling applications for financial assistance with home cooling costs June 15-August 15.

This assistance also provides for purchase or repair of cooling equipment and/or payment for electricity to operate cooling equipment. To be eligible, a household must contain at least one vulnerable individual who is age 60 or over, is living with a disability, or is younger than 6.

Applicants must be resident of the locality in which the application is made, must have a heating or cooling expense responsibility meet income requirements.

Applications can be picked up starting June 15, 2022 at 1835 Industry Dr. in Culpeper or commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/, 855/635-4370 or 540/727-0372 ext. 376. Assistance is based on the availability of funds.

Twilight History for KidsYouth aged 8-12 can explore history and follow in the footsteps of George Washington, his family, and his friends at Twilight History nightly 6-8 p.m. June 14-16 at Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern.

Enjoy hands-on activities, projects, and games. Learn about 18th-century food, medicine, and daily life. Discover the places that George Washington knew well. Most activities will take place outside in small groups. $75/child includes supplies.

To register, contact 540/373-5630 or YouthPrograms@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org

Groups partner for blood drivesCulpeper County 2A is partnering with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office on a joint American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17 at the Brandy Station VFD, 19601 Church Rd. The groups will partner for another blood drive on Oct. 14.

‘Watermelon & red birds’ for Juneteenth The Smithsonian National Museum of African American and History is hosting a variety of virtual and in-person events and programs highlighting the experiences of African American Juneteenth celebrations.

Cookbook author Nicole Taylor and Museum Director Kevin Young will discuss her latest work, “Watermelon & Red Birds,” at 7 p.m. this Monday, June 14 in-person at the museum’s Oprah Winfrey Theater.

The book includes documentation of late 19th-century Juneteenth celebrations, and the author’s recipe updates for 21st-century tastes. A short reception will follow with books available for sale and signing courtesy of Smithsonian Enterprises. Free, registration required at nmaahc.si.edu/events

Community services meeting this weekRappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540/825-3100, ext. 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

DSS boards to meet this weekThe regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. on June 15 at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

Culpeper Human Services supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. The agency ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 540/727-0372 ext. 360.