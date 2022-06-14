Culpeper-area community briefs for June 14, 2022

Summer Reading for teens: Splatoon!

Rising sixth to 12th graders can celebrate the release of Splatoon 3! at 2 p.m. today at the Culpeper County Library.

Play the video game and enjoyed related food and activities. Register 540/825-8691.

North East Street utility inspections

The Town of Culpeper Public Works will be performing routine utility inspections in the North East Street corridor intermittently between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily starting today through next Friday, June 24.

This will consist of the video inspection of existing utilities, according to a town release.

During the inspection period, short duration lane closures and detours will be in place.

Motorists should expect delays on these corridors, should consider taking alternate routes and are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.

Juneteenth panel Saturday in Culpeper

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP and the African American Heritage Alliance will host a panel discussion, “Celebrating Our Rich African American History,” at 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 18 at the Culpeper County Library.

The Juneteenth commemorative event will focus on local African American history and achievement, including citizens of note, businesses and entrepreneurs, contributions to the arts and education, U.S. military service, and more. The discussion will include a review of efforts to highlight this history in Culpeper, including the Plaques Project, a new walking tour, and the new trailblazers mural.

Panelists are Charles Jameson, a veteran, NAACP Activism Award winner, and historian of African American participation in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars; Zann Nelson, a historian, president of History Quest and the Right the Record Initiative, and interim president and co-founder of the African American Heritage Alliance; Layton Scarbrough, African-American Trailblazers mural artist; and Shelly Tutt, author, empowerment coach, and founding member of the African American Heritage Alliance.

The event is free and open to the public.

Need of the Week: canned veggies and beans

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned green beans, corn, canned beans (baked, pinto and lima) and other canned veggies: carrots, beets and mixed.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Old Trade Cornhole Tournament

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament at 3 p.m. (practice at 2) this Saturday, June 18, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.

Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event with playground on site. Registration/$30 for each two-person team, with food and refreshments for sale from the brewery.

Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly on the third Saturday of the month through October. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.

All proceeds from the tournaments will be donated to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic.

Visit Ellwood Manor, and Jackson’s arm

Part of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, this 18th-century slave plantation manor house is at 36380 Constitution Highway, just before the Route 3 intersection, in Locust Grove.

The stately home is open to visitors 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with interpretation from the National Park Service rangers and Friends of Wilderness Battlefield. volunteers

Explore the landscape, check out exhibits on the site’s role as a field hospital and General Warren’s headquarters, and visit the burial place of Stonewall Jackson’s amputated arm.

Programs on the Wilderness Battle and Grant’s 1864 Overland Campaign at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Summer Movie Express today, tomorrow

The whole family can enjoy $2 tickets for the first show of the day every Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal Culpeper Four on South Main Street.

Check out “Abominable” or “The LEGO Batman Movie” this week. regmovies.com/smx