Culpeper-area community briefs for June 15, 2022

Ahoy! Pirates program at libraryGrades K-5 can join Culpeper County Library for “Pirates on Deck!” coming ashore at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Thursday, June 16.

Drop an anchor at the Library for pirate games, crafts, and activities. Register at 540/825-8691. Sponsored by Paul and Karen Laski and Friends of Culpeper County Library.

Steel Peach plays Salem VFDCulpeper-based Steel Peach continues the summer concert series at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. this weekend.

The 21-and-older concert runs 8 a.m. to midnight in the fire hall turned music hall at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd., off of Sperryville Pike in western Culpeper County. Steel Peach is a real crowd pleaser playing country, classic rock, rock alternative and R&B.

Valid ID required, doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks sold by Salem VFD. Cash sales only; ATM is on site. No outside food or drinks permitted with all proceeds to benefit the volunteer fire dept.

Beach music this week at 3rd ThursdayThird Thursday is back this week with The Entertainers, an East Coast beach music band playing all those summer time favorites.

The fun runs 5-9 p.m. this Thursday, June 16 at the Depot, venue for Culpeper Downtown 3rd Thursday Summer Concert series sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc.

The Entertainers are known across the Carolinas for being at the forefront of classic beach music. While staying true to its R&B and beach music roots, the group also satisfies the most diverse audiences with the latest hip hop to classic rock and roll.

Bring beach chairs, beach balls, blankets and a picnic basket and grab the kids or your in-laws for a great community gathering. Youth activities on the green behind the LOVE sign, food trucks, adult beverages, ice cream, dancing and more. No coolers or pets, please.

Advance tickets $10 at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History, and Oak View National Bank 450 James Madison Highway. 21 and younger get in free. culpeperdowntown.com

Living history event Saturday at Graffiti HouseThe Brandy Station Foundation will hold a free event noon-4 p.m. this Saturday, June 18 at the Graffiti House, for the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station.

Then and Now activities will include guided tours of the Graffiti House and the battlefield, music, lectures, and a visit from Michael B. Toth discussing technologies helping preserve and reveal new layers of the history of the Civil War. This is done through advanced imaging of graffiti on Graffiti House walls.

Master musician John Tole will play two sets of period music. National Park Service historian Greg Mertz will give an overview of the battle at the event. There will be a dramatic question and answer with reenactors James Standard and Brandon Reynolds portraying Gen. Pleasonton and Gen. Stuart, “Snippets of War” by Virginia Morton and Paula Johnson, and “Juneteenth” presented by Dr. Uzziah Anthony Harris, President of the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP. brandystationfoundation.com

Garden Club to host HutchesonPaul Hutcheson of Windmill Heights Garden Center will be guest presenter for the Culpeper Garden Club meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

He will talk about how to plant, raise and manage annuals. The free program starts at 1:30 p.m. with refreshments. Hutcheson will provide plants to purchase for the Club’s September flower show. Questions? Contact 229-1252 or 829-6693.

Juneteenth program in D.C. museumThe Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American and History is hosting a variety of virtual and in-person events and programs highlighting the experiences of African American Juneteenth celebrations.

“One Year Later: Juneteenth for all Americans,” an in-person program, will take place at 7 p.m. tonight, June 15. Museum Director Kevin Young will moderate a panel of scholars as they discuss the historic and social complexity of Juneteenth.

The conversation will explore lessons the holiday imparts, historically and currently, about social justice, democracy, community-building and cultivating climates of hope. Panelists include Imani Perry, Princeton University professor of African American studies and author of South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation; Hassan Jeffries, Ohio State University historian; and Rayshawn Ray, David M. Rubenstein fellow in Governance Studies at The Brookings Institution. Free registration required at nmaahc.si.edu/events