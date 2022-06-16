Culpeper-area community briefs for June 16, 2022

Stage Combat workshopStageWorks is excited to announce its second Stage Combat workshop this year.

Join the community theater group and The Noble Blades of Reston at 1 p.m. June 18 for a three-hour workshop in the Windmore Foundation office, 303 S. Main St. Registration/$25 with limited slots.

Orange officials resume virtual meetingsOrange County Planning Commission meetings are now livestreamed, for viewing by the public, directly through the Agendas & Minutes portal on the Orange County website.

This is the same virtual viewing option in place since January for Board of Supervisors meetings in Orange. Livestreams will no longer be hosted through the county’s YouTube channel. Information about current, upcoming and past meetings will be available through the service.

Friday Night Bingo held at the VFWCulpeper Burton Hammond VFW Post 2524 hosts bingo every Friday night onsite at 12210 Sperryville Pike.

Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Spread the word.

7th District offers youth coding contestRegistration for this year’s Congressional App Challenge is now open.

Middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District can compete in the annual opportunity for young people in congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.

Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines, and begin envisioning their future career—with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry, according to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

“Our democracy is strengthened by our STEM innovators, whose crucial work betters government agencies, protects our national security, and grows our economy,” Spanberger said in a statement. “As the problems we face as a nation grow more complex, we will need this next generation of students to use their coding and computer science skills to push America forward, Many Virginia students do not see pioneers in the STEM community who look like them or have their backgrounds—but we can change that by inspiring all students to aim for successful careers in the field.”

The deadline is Nov. 1. See spanberger.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge

Family Day at Roundabout MeadowsThe Piedmont Environmental Council invites community members to a free, fun-filled Family Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at its Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows, 39990 Howswers Branch Drive in Aldie.

This free event will feature face painting, a scavenger hunt, and a pollinator habitat creation station for the kids. Divine Swine and Happy Family Ranch food trucks will be present, with vegetarian options and their regular fare.

Group tours at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., are a great chance for guests to learn more about the farm’s role providing healthy, locally-grown produce to food-insecure families in Loudoun County, through its donations to Loudoun Hunger Relief.

Register at pecva.org/familyday. The first 100 people to arrive with a nonperishable food, household or hygiene item donation will receive a free pint of Moo Thru ice cream.

Guests should wear clothing and shoes appropriate for a farm environment. Bug spray and sunscreen encouraged. Community Farm ambassadors Maple and Clover—American Guinea hogs—along with a very shy flock of laying hens, kindly ask that pets stay at home.

Loudoun County is one of the wealthiest and most rapidly developing jurisdictions in the country, according to PEC. And yet, more than 14,000 Loudoun community members—half of them children—are food insecure.

The Piedmont Environmental Council launched its Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows in 2019 to grow and harvest fresh produce for Loudoun Hunger Relief. In its first season, the farm produced almost 5,000 pounds of fresh fruits and veggies, potatoes, tomatoes, squash, and melons. Since then, production has grown by more than 600 percent. In 2021, more than 750 volunteers donated over 1,600 hours of their time, harvesting 35,000 pounds of fresh produce for donation to Loudoun Hunger Relief. In honor of PEC’s 50th anniversary, the Community Farm has set a 2022 goal to grow and donate 50,000 pounds of regeneratively grown produce.