Culpeper-area community briefs for June 17, 2022

Father’s Day weekend events in area

Gray Ghost Vineyards is celebrating 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 & 19 with live music Saturday by Heartstrings and food by Talk of the Mountain Seafood. Live music Sunday by Robbie Limon and food by Bill’s Backyard Barbecue. New release wines.

Free admission, wine tasting fees apply.14706 Lee Highway, Amissville. 540/937-4869 grayghostvineyards.com

6/18 Summer Concert Series at Verdun Adventure Bound—Summer concert series presents Fork in the Road, a Virginia band that performs country and classic rock covers and originals & Performers from the Allegro Community School of the Arts.

6/18—6/19 Father’s Day Weekend Celebrations at Revalations Vineyard with beer from the father-son duo behind Iron Pipe Alewerks.

6/19 Father’s Day BBQ at Death Ridge Brewery featuring BBQ, Bluegrass, and Brews! The BBQ Rescue will be on site serving up dad’s favorites. Kick back with a cold brew and a cigar for Bob Cook and Friends Bluegrass hitting the stage at 1:30 p.m.

6/19 Father’s Day at Mountain Run Winery— Looking for a place to take the family and relax outside for Father’s Day weekend that has music, delicious food, tons of space for the whole family (including playground), and great wines and ciders

6/19 Father’s Day at Old House Vineyards—Come celebrate Father’s day at Old House Vineyards. Let their team do the cooking for Dad.

Amissville Carnival coming next week

Carnival is back for 2022! Save the date for June 22-June 25. This is a fundraiser event for Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Thunder in Orange Saturday night

A truck & tractor pull will be held at 6 p.m. this Saturday at the Orange County Fairgrounds, 14501 Old Gordonsville Rd.

There will be plenty of power on the track and great food vendors. Classes will be 10,000 Super Pro Farm, National Sportsman FWD, 12,000 Altered Farm, 6400 Pro Stock FWD, 15000 Farm, and 8000 Hot Street Diesel. Tickets at the gate/$15, Kids 6-12/$5, and aged 5 and younger free.

Summer safety: boat dock dangers

The first day of summer is June 21 and that means it’s time for fun in the sun.

For those headed out to the lake or beach, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has a few tips to keep in mind when near boat docks.

“When you’re out having fun, you might not have safety on your mind,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “We encourage members to keep safety top of mind while enjoying the summer weather.”

Whether at home or on vacation, boating, fishing and swimming can be fun ways to enjoy the great outdoors. REC recommends not swimming around docks with electrical equipment or boats plugged into shore power.

Outdated wiring and lack of proper safety equipment can cause situations where electricity “leaks” into the water. As the saying goes, “If you feel a shock, swim away from the dock.”

If a person is in the water and feels an electric current, they should shout to let others know, try to stay up right, tuck their legs up and swim away from anything that could be energized. Do not head to the boat or dock ladders to get out—if possible, swim to shore.

See someone suspected of getting shocked? Don’t immediately jump in. Throw them a float, turn off the shore power connection at the meter base and/or unplug shore power cords. Try to eliminate the source of electricity as quickly as possible, then call for help.

Madison GOP Women’s meeting

Todd Gathje, Director of Government Relations at The Family Foundation, will be guest speaker at Madison County Republican Women’s monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at Camp Shenandoah Springs Pavilion, 740 Stage Coach Lane in Madison.

The meeting will feature fried chicken with sides, and desserts by members for a donation of $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. 540/923-4109.

Madison: Summer Solstice stargazing

Experience the magic of Crescere Farm in Madison County, under the stars.

“Sky Guy Greg” Redfern shares his deep knowledge of the cosmos through a spectrum of dynamic narratives. The first in the summer stargazing series will be held 9-11 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.

Engaging presentation will teach the audience basics on how to photograph the sky and home galaxy. All presentations will be followed by an orientation of the gorgeous dark skies above and close-up views from Redfern’s telescope. BYO blankets, chairs, pillows, binoculars, camera, telescope and/or red flashlight. Refreshments available around campfire. For ages 8 and up.

Advance tickets at crescerefarm.com and at the gate. Crescere Farm is located at 2423 South Blue Ridge Turnpike (Route 231) in Rochelle. Hello@crescerefarm.com

Aging Together needs drivers

Aging Together is seeking volunteer drivers who would like to help older adults or those with disabilities get to doctors appointments, grocery stores, and more.

Drivers are needed in Culpeper and adjacent counties. Volunteers decide their own schedule and where they would like to drive. Volunteers can use their own vehicle, or choose to use an agency car.

Interested? Please contact Sarah at Aging Together at sgillespie@agingtogether.org or 540/505-5900.

Carver Alumni Homecoming & Banquet

G.W. Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday June 25 at the Carver Center.

The annual meeting & Scholarship Banquet will be held that evening from 5-11 p.m. on site, tickets $65. To reserve tickets—Contact Marlene Ware 540-825-1371; Rev. Frank Lewis 540-661-2071.