Culpeper-area community briefs for June 19, 2022

Juneteenth park dedication in Orange The Orange County African American Historical Society will dedicate the Commemorative Park at 138 W. Church St. in a program at 1 p.m. today in the Town of Orange.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will be a special guest for the ribbon cutting and park dedication.

Members of the Orange County High School Band, the “Marching Hornets,” will kick off festivities. Visitors can expect jazz performers to march down Short and then Church Streets to the park. They will continue jazz selections until 12:30 when a drumming circle will begin calling together the dedication program.

A full day of Juneteenth activities will take place after around Town including music, art displays, history and an ice cream social at the Orange County Democratic Committee office.

Nazareth Baptist Church is hosting an open house and the James Madison Museum on Caroline St. will be open.

Juneteenth holiday closuresRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.

In observance of Juneteenth Holiday, Town of Culpeper offices will be closed Monday, June 20, and there will be no trash pick-up. Monday’s Town refuse will be picked up with Tuesday’s collection.

Culpeper County offices and other local, state and federal offices will also be closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth, June 19.

Culpeper Community Clean Up SaturdayCulpeper Police Dept. is partnering with Found & Sons to sponsor a Community Clean Up on Saturday, June 25. Volunteers are needed.

In 2018, Architectural Digest listed the Town of Culpeper as the “prettiest town of Virginia.” The PD is proud of this distinction, and wants to help maintain it.

“Litter is always a problem, but it’s one we can address together. We want to do our part to help keep our Town looking beautiful,” said Culpeper Police Capt. Tim Chilton.

On June 25, volunteers will be cleaning up James Madison Highway and Rt. 522/Sperryville Pike. All interested groups, organizations and community members are invited to join the clean up. The PD is also in need of high visibly vests for volunteers to wear, water, and trash bags.

Donate in the lobby or vestibule at the Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd. Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 in the parking lot at Tractor Supply, 588 Culpeper Town Square.

Volunteers will have police escorts to help with traffic control and safety. Trash bags will be collected along the routes by Town of Culpeper Public Works.

For questions, contact Chilton at 540/829-5538 or TChilton@culpeperva.gov.

Culpeper County Planning CommissionThis appointed board will meet for a work session at 6:30 p.m. June 22 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Meeting will not be open to comments, but the public is invited to attend. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Caribbean Vibe Steel Drum BandThis all-ages Culpeper Library Summer Reading show will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 in Lenn Park, Stevensburg.

Experience the sounds of the islands with a narrated, duo steel drum performance.

GOP meeting at Pepper’sThe Chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee has called a meeting to be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at Pepper’s Grill, 791 Madison Rd.

Members and Visitors wishing to support the restaurant by purchasing the buffet should sit in the meeting room.

On the agenda will be Election Protection-No Conservative Left Behind initiative, support for the primary-selected candidate and future plans—ending the committee’s rental agreement for use of the property as headquarters at 402 S. Main St., according to Chairman Steve Mouring.

Town Planning CommissionThis appointed town body will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

See agendas and document at Town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

Regional planners meeting this week at Warrenton AirportThe Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, 1533 Iris Trail in Midland.

Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, to planinfo@rrregion.org or 540/829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m. on June 22. The meeting agenda and supporting materials are at rrregion.org{span class=”print_trim”}

Juneteenth Community Day in D.C.

This event commemorating history takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 20 at The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington.

Celebrate the history, art and culture of Juneteenth at the museum with three wonderful community-day events.

There will also be craft-making activities taking place from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. All programs are free, but registration is required.

Story time at the museum, “The ABCs of Black History by Rio Cortez,” will be at 11 a.m. on Monday. Using rhyming couplets, Cortez shares uplifting stories with young readers about pivotal events in Black history in this reading. The story time will also include an artmaking activity and book signing.

In person and virtual at 3 p.m. will be, “Juneteenth Soundstage: Alphonso Horne and the Gotham Kings.” The two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter and his band weave together the sounds of New Orleans to demonstrate the history of the trumpet and the story of jazz for an immersive jazz experience for all ages. The band has played at the Newport, Aspen and Caramoor jazz festivals;, Louis Armstrong House Museum; Jazz at Lincoln Center and many more.

In person at the museum at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Monday will be, “History Alive—Juneteenth: A Soldier’s Story.” Visitors can learn how the United States Colored Troops came into being, what the Emancipation Proclamation really did, the significance of Juneteenth and how they affect people today.

Living-history performances take place within the museum’s Slavery and Freedom Galleries suitable for learning and enjoyment by audiences ages 8 and up.