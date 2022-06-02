Culpeper-area community briefs for June 2, 2022

Culpeper Conversations at Old House

Finding common ground between economic development, parks, tourism and historic preservation will be the focus of a free get-together June 7 at Culpeper’s Old House Vineyards.

All are invited to “Culpeper Conversations” from 6 to 8 p.m. at 18531 Corkys Lane in Stevensburg. Light fare and a cash bar will be available.

Hosts are the Brandy Station Foundation, Burgandine House, Friends of Culpeper Battlefields, Friends of Culpeper History, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Citizens for Responsible Solar, Culpeper Battlefield Tours LLC, Journey Through Hallowed Ground and the Piedmont Environmental Council.

The gathering will focus on educating the public about the tremendous potential and positive impact of a Battlefield State Park on Culpeper’s economy and to give perspective on the need to preserve open spaces and historic assets, according to a release.

“Culpeper can generate more revenue through agri-tourism and heritage tourism while also attracting more businesses and additional revenue through the smart placement of industrial development, data centers and solar by following the County’s approved Comprehensive Plan,” the release stated.

“Together, we can achieve balanced growth that accommodates both new data centers and Culpeper’s singular historic and scenic assets.”

Leaving DMV, scan QR code for survey

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for customers to give feedback, sharpening DMV’s ability to deliver superior, responsive service to Virginians, according to an agency release.

Customers can now scan a QR code on the way out the door of a DMV customer service center that links to an online survey where they can rate experiences and share thoughts.

“People are usually willing to offer their opinions about the DMV; our new survey program formalizes a clear channel for them to provide constructive feedback,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We want customers to know that we are listening, and that we are committed to tailoring service to their expectations.”

DMV is also adding a one-question satisfaction survey to credit card machines at all teller windows, asking customers to “rate your service provider” on a five-point scale. In addition, DMV sends an email to 5,000 randomly selected customers each week that links to the full online survey.

“Expanded data collection will help us measure our progress toward our customer service goals,” said Ford. “Please scan the QR code, answer the email, and rate your service at the counter. This is your DMV, and we want your input. Virginians deserve the best from us, and we will deliver.”

Orange schools safety message

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Cecil Snead and Asst. Superintendent William Berry signed a June 1 letter sent electronically to parents and guardians, addressing school safety.

“As we return for summer school we realize there might be some apprehension based on the recent tragedy in Texas. These acts of senseless violence are on everyone’s mind. If your child seems anxious or upset and needs someone to talk to we have professionals in place to help,” the letter stated.

“We ask all of our students that should they see or hear something that makes the uncomfortable, nervous or frightened to please notify an adult.

“Our schools will continue to work with law enforcement, fire and EMS and other first responders to keep our schools safe. We will follow our safety and security plans that have been implemented for the regular school year. Constant revisions are made to these plans to help make our school a safe environment for students and staff,” the letter stated.

First Fridays in Gordonsville this week

Live music, food trucks, performances and local businesses will all be featured at the latest First Fridays 5:30 to 8 p.m. this Friday, June 3 in downtown Gordonsville.

The Unsuitables will perform at town hall on Main Street.

Gordonsville’s First Fridays, to bring vibrancy and a community feel to its downtown, dates to 2020. It was organized amid the worst of the pandemic by Sunnie Capelle, of the Nathaniel Inn, Anthony Herring, of Well Hung Vineyard, and Beate Casati of Cavallo Gallery.