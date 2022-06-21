Culpeper-area community briefs for June 21, 2022

Republican Primary election today

7th District voters will head to the polls today, Summer Solstice, to select the Republican nominee to run for the congressional seat in November.

The GOP candidates, appearing in the order in which their names will appear on the ballot, are Gina Ciarcia, Derrick Anderson, David Ross, Crystal Vanuch, Bryce Reeves and Yesli Vega. Virginia’s Democratic party has already selected its nominee, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the two-term incumbent, the only Democratic candidate who filed.

Whoever gets the most votes in today’s primary will go up against Spanberger in the the Nov. 8 general election. Polls are open today 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Today is the longest day of the year, and the first day of summer. Sunrise is at 5:49 a.m. and sunset at 8:34 p.m.

Laurel Park site plan going to planners

Town of Culpeper Planning staff will present the Laurel Park phase one site plan to the planning commission during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. tonight in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.

The first part of the approved project is 84 single family homes and 89 town homes on nearly 60 acres at the end of Laurel Street.

Agenda and documents are at Town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

Local arts foundation annual meeting

The Annual General Membership Meeting of Windmore Foundation for the Arts will be held this Thursday, June 23 in the fellowship hall at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.

Formed in the spring of 1987, Windmore provides various arts programs in the community including Pen to Paper Writers, Piedmont Community Band, Publishing Discussion Group, Stageworks and Youth Fine Arts. Everyone is welcome to attend the general membership meeting to learn about getting involved.

Piedmont Community Band will conduct its next performance at 10 a.m. on July 4th for the Patriotic Music Appearance at The Depot in Culpeper. This is a free event as part of the Freedom Car & Bike Show presented by CARS.

Need of the Week: pasta, beef stew, soap

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat-and-eat pasta, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices, toilet paper and bar soap.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Final county comp plan update meeting this week

Since the last public engagement event in February, the Culpeper County Planning and Zoning Department has been hard at work drafting the 2022 Comprehensive Plan, according to a release.

The Department is nearing the end of the drafting process and will host one final in-person engagement event for the public at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

This is the final opportunity to have the most impact on the creation and implementation of the 2022 Comprehensive Plan, the release stated. Attendees can register at Culpepercounty.gov, Planning & Zoning Dept. The comp plan update online survey at forms.office.com/g/0kTDgakVSA will close at 4:30 p.m. on July 1.

Hydrant flushing this week in Lakeview

Town of Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in sections of Lakeview, including the Monticello Street area daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21-24, weather permitting.

A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285