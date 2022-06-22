Culpeper-area community briefs for June 22, 2022

Salem fire dept. benefit golf tourneyThe Salem Volunteer Fire Department Inaugural Tap It In Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Country Club of Culpeper, 2100 Country Club Rd.

Registration at 7:30 a.m., tee time 8:30 a.m., shotgun start. Lunch and prizes will be immediately following. Collared shirts required, no jeans permitted. All proceeds to benefit the Salem Volunteer Fire Department. “Help us help you!” the VFD states.

Registration deadline is July 20. For questions, email: mpearson.svfd@gmail.com

Fredericksburg tavern hosts tastingsRising Sun Tavern in Fredericksburg will give, “A Toast to History” at a trio of heritage-laced whiskey tastings on Saturday night, June 25.

Join Washington Heritage Museums for an evening of historic drinks and stories of America’s tumultuous early years. Step into the authentic tavern at 1304 Caroline St. to learn about the ways whiskey shaped the early United States.

Through conflicts and celebrations, laws and protests, whiskey came to symbolize the unique and independent spirit of this new nation, according to a museum release. Sample some of the most popular whiskey-based drinks and other refreshments enjoyed by the patrons of historic taverns in the years that tested and forged America.

This event is limited to guests 21+. Purchase tickets for one of three timed starts at 6:30, 7 or 7:30 p.m. 540/371-1494 and RST@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Culpeper can help you escape the heatCulpeper Human Services and Dept. of Social Services will accept cooling applications for financial assistance with home cooling costs through August 15.

This assistance also provides for purchase or repair of cooling equipment and/or payment for electricity to operate cooling equipment. To be eligible, a household must contain at least one vulnerable individual who is age 60 or over, is living with a disability, or is younger than 6.

Applicants must be resident of the locality in which the application is made, must have a heating or cooling expense responsibility and all residents in the house must meet income requirements.

Applications can be picked up starting June 15, 2022 at 1835 Industry Dr. in Culpeper or commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/, 855/635-4370 or 540/727-0372 ext. 376. Assistance is based on the availability of funds.

Regional transit vision virtual meetingThe Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is hosting a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 23 to collect public input on a draft Regional Transit Vision for the Charlottesville Area, which includes the surrounding counties.

Consultants prepared two concepts of a future transit network that would transform how people travel throughout the Thomas Jefferson region. The Regional Transit Vision for the Charlottesville Area is a collaborative effort for the region. It aims to establish a clear long-term vision for efficient, equitable, and effective transit service.

JPDC leads this process with resources from Virginia Dept. of Rail and Public Transit and funding from the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The Transit Vision Plan supports the Regional Transit Partnership’s work to improve communication and collaboration between the three transit providers that operate in the Charlottesville Metro Area. See tinyurl.com/transitvision.