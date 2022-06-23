Culpeper-area community briefs for June 23, 2022

World’s Largest Swim Lesson todayThe public is invited to head over to Powell Wellness Center at noon today to participate in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson on site, 1005 Golf Dr. in the Town of Culpeper.

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is held for children and adults to promote the importance of swim lessons to support water safety. Now in its 13th year, this global event will be taking place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks.

To conclude the local event, which will include a lesson, education and floating around, young participants are welcome to enter Powell’s water safety coloring contest by drawing a picture of a water safety tip. Judging will be June 24. Refreshments available.

Neighborhood Watch meeting tonightOn Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. the public is invited to a Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting and Amazing Citizen Award ceremony at the Town of Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd.

Community members may attend in person or tune in on Facebook Live. The Amazing Citizen Award this Thursday will be given to Elvin Smythers, after which guest speaker MPO Det. T. Sisk will speak about crime prevent and safety tips, followed by a question & answer session. Questions for Det. Sisk may be submitted in advance to jcole@culpeperva.gov. For those who attend in person, light refreshments and door prizes will be available.

Water system flushing ongoing Town of Culpeper Water Utility Supervisor L.B. Settle announced water system flushing will take place in the neighborhoods of Lakeview, Pelham’s Reach, Redwood Lakes, Cardinal View and Wayland Manor, including Lesco Boulevard and streets in the Westover area now through Friday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

With a workzone in place during operations, the department asks drivers to pay attention to changing conditions and drive slowly in the work zone.

Some discoloration of water should be expected, Settle stated, but the condition should be temporary. If discoloration continues Settle asks that the Public Works Department be contacted at 540/825-0285.

Stories at Spotsylvania National Military ParkDiscover the stories of soldiers, civilians and enslaved freedom seekers who experienced four major battles and helped determine the fate of the nation during the Civil War.

Explore Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park this summer and connect with the people and places that shaped some of the most contested and iconic battlefield landscapes in local history, according to a park release.

The park’s summer interpretive programming runs through August 13. The grounds of all sites are open daily from sunrise to sunset. Summer hours for visitor centers and historic sites are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and as follows for:

Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Fredericksburg: Plan a visit with park rangers. Explore exhibits on Fredericksburg, the battle, and its aftermath. Shop in the park store. Watch the 23-minute video, Fredericksburg: Winter’s Anguish, shown every half hour.

Sunken Road Walking Tour: 35-40 minute guided tour of the one of the most iconic and recognized battlefield landscapes of the war. Daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg in Wartime Program: Short guided program on a unique facet of the battle and the experiences of its participants. Daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Innis House: Check out the battle damage to one of the few surviving structures still standing on the battlefield. Saturdays and Sundays, 9–11 a.m.

Windmore General Membership meeting todayCommunity group, Windmore Foundation for the Arts, will hosts its Annual General Membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight, June 23, in the fellowship hall at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.

“Your presence at the annual membership meeting is important. Windmore’s bylaws require that a quorum of members be present before any corporate business can be transacted. If you are a member of Windmore, please plan to attend this meeting,” according to a release. New members welcome. info@windmorefoundation.org.