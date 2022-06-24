Culpeper-area community briefs for June 24, 2022

Friday Night Bingo at the VFWCulpeper Burton Hammond VFW Post 2524 hosts bingo every Friday night on site at 12210 Sperryville Pike.

Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Spread the word.

Culpeper Community Clean-Up SaturdayCulpeper Police Dept. is partnering with Found & Sons to sponsor a Community Clean Up on June 25. Volunteers are needed.

In 2018, Architectural Digest listed the Town of Culpeper as the “prettiest town of Virginia.” The PD is proud of this distinction, and wants to help maintain it.

“Litter is always a problem, but it’s one we can address together. We want to do our part to help keep our Town looking beautiful,” said Culpeper Police Capt. Tim Chilton.

On June 25, volunteers will be cleaning up James Madison Highway and Rt. 522/Sperryville Pike. All interested groups, organizations and community members are invited to join the clean up. The PD is also in need of high visibly vests for volunteers to wear, water, and trash bags.

Donate in the lobby or vestibule at the Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd. Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, in the parking lot at Tractor Supply, 588 Culpeper Town Square. Volunteers will have police escorts to help with traffic control and safety. Trash bags will be collected along the routes by Town of Culpeper Public Works.

For questions, contact Chilton at 540/829-5538 or TChilton@culpeperva.gov

Summer’s Cauldron exhibit in C’villeSecond Street Gallery of Charlottesville is pleased to present Summer’s Cauldron, a solo exhibit through July 22 featuring new paintings by Aaron Eichorst.

The show reveals the surprising results of the artist’s inimitable aesthetic, according to a gallery release. Capturing extraordinary creatures, flourishing flora, and engaging figures who inhabit a vivid world, Eichorst, a Charlottesville-based artist, masterfully reflects on the experiences of basking in nature’s most fiery season while praising its innate, captivating charm.

His designs are inspired by the ornamental style known as Grotesque—a scheme of interlaced garlands and fantastic human/animal figures intended to ward off evils. Unlike their ancient counterparts, Eichorst’s pieces features a central depiction of a person or animal that meets the gaze of the viewer, peering through a portal. The artist is coordinator of Fine & Performing Arts for Charlottesville City Schools.

Summer’s Cauldron is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10-4 Saturdays. Established in 1973, Second Street Gallery is a nonprofit contemporary art space just off the Downtown Mall. secondstreetgallery.org.

Carver Alumni Homecoming on Sat. George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday June 25 at the Carver Center in Culpeper County.

The annual meeting & Scholarship Banquet will be held that evening 5 to 11 p.m. on site, tickets $65. To reserve tickets—Contact 540/825-1371 or 540-661-2071.

Lavender fest: wishes at LeFay CottageCalling all faeries, elves, wizards, hobbits and gnomes to this outdoor event Sunday in Rappahannock County.

A celebration of the summer solstice and the very first crop at Little Washington’s Love Lavender Farm will be held noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. The festival is perfect for all those who BELIEVE, ages 3 to 99. Attractions planned include arts and crafts and magical vendors catering to unfettered imaginations and fondest dreams.

Bring a picnic blanket and join with family and friends, pets included. There will be several contests to include best costume and a faerie house/garden contest with cash prizes.

Attendees urged to use bug spray and bring outdoor protection. $10 admission for parking. A portion of the proceeds will support The Make A Wish Foundation. The location is LeFay Cottage at Little Washington 41 Christmas Tree Lane in Washington, VA.{span class=”print_trim”}

Battlefield Visitor Center

Discover the stories of soldiers, civilians and enslaved freedom seekers who experienced four major battles and helped determine the fate of the nation during the Civil War.

Explore Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park this summer and connect with the people and places that shaped some of the most contested and iconic battlefield landscapes in local history, according to a park release.

The park’s summer interpretive programming runs through August 13. The grounds of all sites are open daily from sunrise to sunset. Summer hours for visitor centers and historic sites are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd., offers exhibits on Fredericksburg, the battle, and its aftermath. Shop in the park store. Watch the 23-minute video, Fredericksburg: Winter’s Anguish, shown every half hour.

Sunken Road Walking Tour: 35-40 minute guided tour of the one of the most iconic and recognized battlefield landscapes of the war. Daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg in Wartime Program: Short guided program on a unique facet of the battle and the experiences of its participants. Daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Innis House: Check out the battle damage to one of the few surviving structures still standing on the battlefield. Saturdays and Sundays, 9–11 a.m.