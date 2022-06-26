Culpeper-area community briefs for June 26, 2022

Treasure Island at the librarySummer Reading at Culpeper County Library continues with “Treasure Island,” at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 25.

Bright Star Touring Theatre presents a family-friendly production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless, seafaring classic.

Indoor picnic in JeffersontonThe Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a free Community Indoor Picnic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton.

Everyone is invited to this free meal of hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, desserts & drinks. Come on out and meet neighbors and have an enjoyable evening.

Help celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Jefferson Ruritan Club. Although not absolutely necessary, it would be very helpful to RSVP for the picnic at tascfishingcamps@gmail.com or 540/937-5119.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members always welcome of all ages from school age to senior citizens JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Art Sale planned at Fredericksburg museum on July 2Original art can bring any room to life, but quality art is often far too expensive when designing on a budget. The Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts has a solution.

After nearly 60 years of rotating exhibits through its three galleries, the museum will be cleaning out the attic in preparation for a Red Tag Art Sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to find some real bargains,” said museum curator Carrol Morgan in a release. “Artists from all over the country have donated pieces to the museum after shows, and it leaves us with a bit of a treasure trove. In some cases, we could sell the works online or at auction, but at this point we simply need the storage space. A red tag sale just seems like the way to go.”

The works will be displayed in the garden outside the center, 813 Sophia St. in downtown Fredericksburg, during the city’s annual Independence Day weekend celebration. Individual works of art will be marked down by as much as 50 percent, with all sales going to benefit the gallery and outreach art education.

Among the works for sale will be numerous works by noted California artist Teresa Blatt, who has exhibited frequently at the FCCA and has donated a significant number of her works. The FCCA is the oldest art museum in Fredericksburg and is housed near the banks of the Rappahannock River in the historic Silversmith House, constructed in 1785.