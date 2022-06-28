Culpeper-area community briefs for June 28, 2022
Treasure Island at the librarySummer Reading at Culpeper County Library continues with “Treasure Island,” at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 25.
Friday Night Bingo at the VFWCulpeper Burton Hammond VFW Post 2524 hosts bingo every Friday night on site at 12210 Sperryville Pike.
House passes Spanberger bill to fight addiction, fund substance-use disorder remedies. Legislation is named for Summer Barrow, a Virginian who lost her life to a fentanyl overdose two years ago.
Salem fire dept. benefit golf tourneyThe Salem Volunteer Fire Department Inaugural Tap It In Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Aug. 1 at…
World’s Largest Swim Lesson todayThe public is invited to head over to Powell Wellness Center at noon today to participate in the World’s Larg…
Culpeper Amateur Radio Club to participate in global event June 25-25, demonstrating disaster communication capability, along with International Space Station.
While the life span of appliances in our home may not be something we regularly think about — if at all — it doesn’t hurt to know how many years you have left on your favorite household helpers.
PRIMARY DAY: 7th District voters will head to the polls today to select the Republican nominee to run for the congressional seat in November against Spanberger.
With lack of lessons during COVID, drowning now a leading cause of death among youth.
A recent study found that many people above age 30 who call themselves "moderate drinkers" actually end up binging on the weekend